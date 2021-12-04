CBSE Term 1 Class 10th Maths Question Paper 2021 PDF with Answer Key (Exclusive)!

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper and Answer Key for Term 1 Exam 2021-22 are available here. Get the original question paper of today’s CBSE 10th Maths Exam (Basic and Standard). Check exclusive answers for all questions prepared by subject experts.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has successfully conducted the Class 10 Mathematics Paper Today for both options - Standard and Basic. The exam for both the papers started at 11:30 AM and concluded at 1:00 PM. We are providing here the Question Paper for today’s CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Exam. Question paper is provided here in PDF format that can be easily downloaded from the link mentioned at the end of this article.

We also got the expert analysis for the CBSE Class 10 Maths paper. Check the analysis and review along with the students’ reactions from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key of Term 1 Paper is also made available here. This answer key is being prepared by the subject experts and it includes accurate and reliable answers to all questions given in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 1 Question Paper Format

Format of both Standard and Basic papers was same as follows:

1. The question paper consisted of 50 questions divided into three parts A, B and C

2. Section A included 20 questions out of which any 16 had to be attempted. Each Questions carried 1 mark.

3. Section B also had 20 questions out of which any 16 questions were to be attempted. Each Questions carried 1 mark

4. Section C was consisted of of 10 questions based on two Case Studies. Students were required to attempt any 8 questions.

5. There is was no negative marking.

6. Total weightage of CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper was 40 Marks.

7. Time allowed to write the paper was 90 minutes.

A Screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Question Paper of Term 1 Board Exam is:

The complete question paper and its answer key can be accessed from the following table:

A Screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper of Term 1 Board Exam is:

The complete question paper and its answer key can be accessed from the following table: