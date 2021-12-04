Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Answer Key: 10th Maths Term 1 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Check CBSE Answer Key for Class 10 Maths board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Question paper of CBSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2021-22 is also available here. 

Created On: Dec 4, 2021 15:45 IST
CBSE Answer Key: 10th Maths (Basic) Term 1 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Check CBSE Answer Key for Class 10 Maths board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Question paper of CBSE Class 10 Maths board exam 2021-22 is also available here. One can check the CBSE Maths answer key and can check their answers. Jagran Josh has also collected reviews & feedback from students regarding CBSE 10th Maths (Basic & Standard) board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). You can check reviews & access PDF of Term 1 CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper (Basic & Advanced) from the links given below.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper 2021-22 (PDF) - Basic 

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Analysis, Reviews & Updates

CBSE Class 10 Maths Answer Key (Standard/Advanced)

Disclaimer: This CBSE 10th Maths (Basic) answer key is for reference purposes and is not final. It is expected that the Official Maths (Advanced) answer key will be published by the board after the declaration of result.

CBSE Answer Key: 10th Maths Term 1 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 (Basic)

Answer 1: (a) 4
Answer 2: (c)

Answer 3: (b) 
Answer 4: (d)
Answer 5: (a)

Answer 6: (b)
Answer 7: (c)


Answer 8: (b)
Answer 9: (d)
Answer 10: (d)
Answer 11: (c)
Answer 12: (b)

Answer 13: (d)
Answer 14: (a)
Answer 15: (b)
Answer 16: (c)
Answer 17: (c)


Answer 18: (b)
Answer 19: (c)
Answer 20: (a)

Answer 21: (d)
Answer 22: (b)
Answer 23: (b)
Answer 24: (c)
Answer 25: (a)

Answer 26: (d)
Answer 27: (b)
Answer 28: (c)
Answer 29: (a)
Answer 30: (a)

Answer 31: (d)
Answer 32: (b)
Answer 33: (c)
Answer 34: (a)
Answer 35: (c)

Answer 36: (d)
Answer 37: (b)
Answer 38: (a)
Answer 39: (d)
Answer 40: (b)

Answer 41: (c)
Answer 42: (b)
Answer 43: (c)
Answer 44: (b)
Answer 45: (b)


Answer 46: (d)
Answer 47: (a)
Answer 48: (c)
Answer 49: (c)
Answer 50: (d)

