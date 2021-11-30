CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 10 Social Science (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22 - Check Your Answers Now

CBSE Answer Key of CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is available here. On 30th November, CBSE conducted the Class 10 Social Science board exam 2021-22. Students who appeared for CBSE 10th Social Science board exam 2021-22 are seeking answers to the questions. In this article, we have provided the answer key of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2021-22.

Disclaimer: This answer key is for reference purposes and is not final. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 10 Social Science answer key will be published by the board after the declaration of result.

Every care has been taken while compiling the answers, there might be some questions & answers with some issues (for example: where more than one option is correct, no option is correct). Students are advised to discuss with their school teachers regarding the same before reaching final conclusion.

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 10 Social Science (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22

1. Industrialisation began in which one of the following European countries in the second

half of the eighteenth century?

(a) Germany

(b) France

(c) Italy

(d) England

Answer: (d) England

2. Which type of governments were mainly driven in Europe after the defeat of Napoleon in 1815 ?

(a) Conservative

(b) Liberal

(c) Federal

(d) Feudal

Answer: (a)

3. Which one of the following group of countries collectively defeated Napoleon in 1815?

(a) Britain, Russin, Prussia and Austria

(b) Britain, Russian, Prussia and Australia

(c) Britain, Russia, Netherlands and Germany

(d) Britain, Luxembourg, Germany and Italy

Answer: (a) Britain, Russia, Prussia and Austria

4. In which one of the following countries did the first liberalist-nationalist upheaval take place in July 1830 ?

(a) France

(b) Germany

(c) England

(d) Italy

Answer: (a) France

5. Who among the following remarked "When France sneezes, the rest of Europe catches cold"? (a) Lord Byron

(b) Metternich

(c) Johann Herder

(d) Napoleon

Answer: (b) Metternich

6. Who among the following was the architect for the unification of Germany

(a) Otto von Bismarck

(b) William 1

(c) Frederick III

(d) William II

Answer: (a) Otto von Bismarck

7. Who among the following had sought to put together a coherent programme for a unitary Italian Republic during the 1830s ?

(a) Victor Emmanuel I

(b) Victor Emmanuel II

(c) Giuseppe Mazzini

(d) Count Cavour

Answer: (c) Giuseppe Mazzini

8. In which one of the following states is overgrazing the main reason for land degradation ?

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Punjab

(c) Haryana

(d) Uttar Pradesh

Answer: (a) Maharashtra

9. Identify the soil which ranges from red to brown in colour and saline in nature:

(a) Red soil

(b) Laterite soil

(c) Arid soil

(d) Alluvial soil

Answer: (c) Arid soil

10. Which one of the following forces leads to maximum soil erosion in plains ?

(a) Wind

(b) Glacier

(c) Running water

(d) Earthquake

*Answer: (c)

11. Deforestation due to mining has caused severe land degradation in which one of the following states ?

(a) Odisha

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Kerala

(d) Gujarat

Answer: (a) Odisha

12. Who among the following was proclaimed King of united Italy in 1861?

(a) Charles 1

(b) Victor Emmanuel II

(c) Giuseppe Garibaldi

(d) Nero

Answer: Victor Emmanuel II

13. Which one of the following subjects is included in the Union list?

(a) Communication

(b) Trade

(c) Commerce

(d) Irrigation

Answer: (a) Communication

14. Which one of the following elements is not included in the Belgium model?

(a) Dutch and French speaking ministers shall be equal in the government.

(b) Many powers of the central government have been given to state governmental

(c) Brussels has a separate government in which both the communities have equal

representation

(d) There is a community government which has special powers of administration

*Answer:

15. Which one of the following countries is the example of 'Holding together federation'?

(a) Australia

(b) India

(c) U.S.A.

(d) Switzerland

Answer: (b)

16. Which one of the following ethnic communities is in majority in Sri Lanka?

(a) Sri Lankan Tamils

(b) Indian Tamils

(c) Muslims

(d) Sinhalese

Answer: (d)

17. Which one of the following subjects is included in the State list?

(a) Banking

(b) Business

(c) Currency

(d) Communication

Answer: (b) Business

18. Activities that help in the development of Primary and Secondary sectors come under which one of the following sectors ?

(a) Primary

(b) Secondary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Quaternary

Answer: (c)

19. Identify the correct feature of Unitary form of government from the following options:

(a) There are two or more levels of government.

(b) Different tiers of government govern the same citizens.

(c) Each tier of government has its own jurisdiction.

(d) The sub-units are subordinate to the central government.

Answer: (d) The sub-units are subordinate to the central government.

20. At the initial stages of development, which one of the following sectors was the most important of economic activity?

(a) Primary

(b) Secondary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Quaternary

Answer: (a) Primary

21. Activities in which natural products are changed into other forms come under which one of the following sectors ?

(a) Primary

(b) Secondary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Quaternary

Answer: (b) Secondary

22. The products received by exploiting natural resources come under which one of the following sectors ?

(a) Quaternary

(b) Tertiary

(c) Secondary

(d) Primary

Answer: (d) Primary

23. Which one of the following factors is mainly responsible for declining water level in India ?

(a) Irrigation

(b) Industrialisation

(c) Urbanisation

(d) Over-utilization

Answer: (d)

24.

Which one of the following subjects is included in the Concurrent List ?

(a) Trade

(b) Commerce

(c) Agriculture

(d) Marriage

Answer: (d)

25. Two statements are given below as Assertion (A) and Reasoning (R). Read the statement and choose the most appropriate option.

Assertion (A): After Russian occupation in Poland, the Russian language was imposed

on its people.

Reason (R): The use of Polish soon came to be a symbol of struggle against Russian dominance.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of

Assertion (A).

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Renson (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct

explanation of Assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true.

Answer: (a)

26. Read the facts regarding the Revolution of the Liberals in Europe during 1848 and choose the correct option:

1. Abdication of the monarch

2. Universal male suffrage had been proclaimed

3. Political Rights to women were given

4. Freedom of the press had been asked for

(a) Only 1 and 2 are correct.

(b) Only 1, 2 and 3 are correct.

(c) Only 1 and 4 are correct.

(d)only 1, 2 and 4 are correct

Answer: (d)

27. Two statements are given below as Assertion (A) and Reasoning (R). Read the statement and choose the most appropriate option.

Assertion (A): Weavers in Silesia had led a revolt against contractors in 1845.

Reason (R): Contractors had drastically reduced their payments

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of

Assertion (A).

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct

explanation of Assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Ronson (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true.

Answer: (a)

28. On which of the following modern aspects did the new Germany place a strong emphasis ?

1. Currency 2. Banking 3. Legal system 4. Demography

(a) Only 1 and 2 are correct.

(b) Only 2 and 3 are correct.

(c) Only 3 and 4 are correct.

(d) Only 1, 2 and 3 are correct.

Answer 28: d

29. Which one of the following Italian states was ruled by an Italian princely house?

(a) Papal State

(b) Lombardy

(c) Venetia

(d) Sardinia-Piedmont

Answer 29: d

30. Identify the characteristics of Cavour among the following and choose the correct option:

1. He was an Italian statesman.

2. He spoke French much better than Italian

3. He was a tactful diplomat.

4. He belonged to a Royal family.

(a) Only 1 and 2 are correct.

(b) Only 1, 2 and 3 are correct.

(c) Only 2, 3 and 4 are correct.

(d) Only 1, 2 and 4 are correct.

Answer 30: b

31. Two statements are given below as Assertion (A) and Reasoning (R). Read the statement and choose the most appropriate option

Assertion (A): In Britain, the formation of the nation-state was not the result of a sudden upheaval.

Reason (R): Ethnic groups of Britain extended its influence

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct

explanation of Assertion (A).

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true.

Answer 31: a

32. Which among the following is not a problem of resource development?

(a) Depletion of resources for satisfying the greed of few individuals

(b) Accumulation of resources in few hands

(c) Indiscriminate exploitation of resources

(d) An equitable distribution of resources

Answer 32: d

33.Which one of the following human activities han contributed most in land degradation?

(a) Deforestation

(b) Overgrazing

(c) Mining

(d) Over-irrigation

Answer 33: a

34.Two statements are given below as Assertion (A) and Reasoning (R).

Read the statement and choose the most appropriate option:

Assertion (A): Indian farmers should diversify their cropping pattern from cereals to

high value crops.

Reason (R): This will increase income and reduce environmental degradation

simultaneously.

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Ronson (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Resson (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct

explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Ronson (R) is false,

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true

Answer 34: a

35. Two statements are given below as Assertion (A) and Reasoning (R). Read the statement and choose the most appropriate option:

Assertion (A): Majority community is dominant in a few democratic states

Reason (R) : Dominance can undermine the unity of the country,

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Renson (R) are true and Renson (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the currect explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false.

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true.

Answer 35: a

52. Match Column I with Column Il and choose the correct options:

Column I: Column II

(I) Andhra Pradesh: (A)Kuruwa

(II) Odisha: (B) Valre

(III) Rajasthan: (C) Penda

(IV) Jharkhand: (D) Pama Dabi

(a) 1-C 11-D I -B IV-A

(b) I-A 1-B III-C IV-D

(c) 1-B II-A III-D IV-C

(d) 1-D 1-C III-A IV-B

Answer 52: a

Case B: Read the source given below. Attempt any 5 questions out of 6 (Q. No. 53 - 58) questions.

Take the case of Laxmi with her two-hectare plot of unirrigated land. The government can spend some money or banks can provide a loan, to construct a well for her family to irrigate the land. Laxmi will then be able to irrigate her land and take a second crop. wheat, during the rabi season. Let us suppose that one hectare of wheat can provide employment to two people for 50 days (including sowing, watering, fertiliser application and harvesting). So two more members of the family can be employed in her own field. Now suppose a new dam is constructed and anals are due to irrigate many such firms. This could lead to a lot of employment generation within the agriculture sector to reduce the problem of underemployment.

53. Which one of the following economic sectors is Laxmi related to ?

(a) Primary

(b) Secondary.

(c) Tertiary

(d) Quaternary

Answer 53: a

54. Which one of the following categories of farmers is Laxmi related to?

(a) Big

(b) Medium

(c) Marginal

(d) Agricultural labourer

Answer 54: c

55. In which one of the following sectors is underemployment seen at the maximum?

(a) Industry

(b) Agriculture

(c) Trade

(d) Commerce

Answer 55: b

56. How does construction of dams and canals create employment in large numbers in rural areas

(a) Large number of engineers are needed

(b) Large number of technicians are also required

(c) Adjustment of large number of unalolled labourers

(d) Executives and administrators can easily be adjusted

Answer 56: c

57. Which one of the following is the main result of increasing irrigation facilities in the field of agriculture ? (a) Increase in production (b) Increase in productivity (e) Change in cropping pattern (d) Promote high yielding of crops Which one of the following means of irrigation generally comes under the Public Sector?

(a) Well

(b) Tubewall

(c) Tank

(d) Canal

Answer 57: a



Answer 58: d

Map-Based Questions - 59 and 60 are Mandatory

59. On the outline political map of India (on page 24) 'A' is marked as a Dam. Identify it!

from the following options:

(a) Tehri

(b) Sardar Sarovar

(c) Hirakud

(d) Nagarjuna Sagar

Answer 59: c

60. On the same map 'B' is also marked as the largest Jute producer state. Identify it from the following options in

(a) West Bengal

(b) Bihar

(c) Assam

(d) Odisha

Answer 60: a

