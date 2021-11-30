CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Download Today’s Question Paper in PDF with Answer Key

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Paper was conducted today between 11:30 AM to 01:00 PM. Get here the Class 10 Social Science Question Paper (term 1) in PDF. Also, know the level of questions and students' reactions on today’s paper.

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE conducted the first major paper of Class 10 today successfully. The paper of Class 10 Social Science began at 11:30 AM and concluded at 01:00 PM. Question papers were distributed before 11:30 so that students could read the question paper nicely within the 20 minutes reading time. The paper consisted of MCQs only and it was entirely based on the Term 1 syllabus which is 50% of the full syllabus. We have provided below today’s CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Paper in PDF format. Answer key of the paper will also be made available here shortly which students may refer to for knowing correct answers to all questions given in the Social Science paper.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper (Code: 087) Term 1 Exam 2021-22

General Instructions:

1. There are total 60 questions. These are divided into four sections.

2. Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 22 questions. Attempt any 18 questions.

4. Section C has 12 questions (Case based). Attempt any 10 questions.

5. Section D contains 2 Map based questions. Attempt both the questions.

6. All questions carry equal marks.

7. There is no negative marking.

Maximum Marks: 40 Marks

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

Given below is a screenshot of the question paper:

Download the question paper in PDF from the following link: