CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Paper Over: Check Expert Review, Paper Analysis, Student Feedback and Answer Key

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam for major papers started today with Social Science paper. Check here the Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam analysis with Students’ reaction and latest updates.

CBSE: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper under the ongoing CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22 was conducted in offline mode all across the country. The paper was scheduled between 11:30 AM and 01:00 PM. This was the first major paper for class 10 students however the board exams for minor papers have already been started from 17th November. We have got an expert analysis of today’s Class 10 Social Science Paper which was an MCQ-based paper. You will get to know how questions of varying difficulty levels were arranged in the paper to make it a balanced paper for all students.

A team from Jagran Josh also collected the students’ reactions who came out of the examination centers after writing their Social Science Paper.

Know what experts have to say on CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Exam 2021:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper had a blend of MCQs of mixed formats. It included concept-based MCQs, Case-based MCQs, questions on Assertion-Reason and MCQs on Map items.

Though questions of entirely new formats were present in the paper there was nothing that could have bothered the students.

All questions were based on important concepts from NCERT Book.

Everything was asked from NCERT. A student could easily answer all the questions if he/she had studied the NCERT Book thoroughly.

Student Feedback about CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 1 Paper 2021:

Though we could not reach out to many students following the COVID norms, we managed to gather the reactions of a few students. Most of the class 10 students were happy with the paper. One student found question no. 27 unsolvable. Students were able the finish the paper on time. General feedback about CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper is as follows:

Difficult Level of Paper Medium to Easy Most Difficult Part of Paper Assertion and Reason Questions Any Question Beyond Term 1 Syllabus None Was the paper lengthy Yes but could be finished on time Expected Marks Average: 35 Marks

We will try to collect reactions from some more students as these reviews/reactions prove to be quite helpful to set expectations from the next paper so that students can plan their preparations accordingly.

CBSE Class 10 Next Paper of Science

As per the CBSE class 10 date sheet 2021-22, after Social Science the next paper is going to be of Science. It will be held on 2nd December. Subject experts at Jagran Josh have prepared some very important articles for the Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam preparations. Check these articles below:

