CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Check These Resources for Quick Revision and Perfect Score

Get here the most important resources to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam 2021-22. These resources include best books, important MCQs, case-study questions, sample paper practice books by CBSE experts.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 for all major subjects will start from 30th November, 2021. The Science paper will be conducted on 2nd December. For Science, the one amongst the most important subjects in class 10, we are providing here the most useful resources. These resources include best Science textbook, important MCQs, case-study questions, sample paper practice book by CBSE experts and more to help you quickly revise the syllabus and practice plenty of questions. Preparing with the help of these resources is definitely going to help you fetch maximum marks in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

Get the best resources for CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2021-22 preparation from the following links:

The Educart Question Bank for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam 2021-22 is recommended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 10 Term 1 Exam. With this book, students are provided with all types of MCQs for each chapter and topic.

Important features of Educart CBSE Science Term I Question Bank 2021-2022 are:

All Types of New Pattern Objective Questions and MCQs including Competency-type and Case-based

Chapter-wise Topic Notes with important cues based on NCERT book and CBSE Previous 10 Year Papers

Case-based example questions

Detailed explanations for all solutions

Numerous questions for more and more practice

Thus, all the CBSE Class 10 Science Resources for Term 1 Exam are prepared by experts and quite reliable for self-practice and active preparation for the exam.

In addition to this, CBSE’s previous year question papers can also be very useful for practicing important objective type questions and MCQs for the upcoming board exam. You can check question papers of more than past five years from the following link:

Check the CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam Pattern as well for getting familiarised with the new format of question paper and prepare yourself to take the exam in the most comfortable mode and perform outstandingly.