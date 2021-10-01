CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2021-22 (Term 1): Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme and Important Details

CBSE Exam Pattern for Class 10 Science is discussed here to help students prepare for their Term Exam 2021 accordingly and thus grab the desired marks.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22: The first ever MCQ-based exam for the class 10 students is fast approaching. Therefore, it's time to work harder to score excellent marks in this first part of the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22. Knowing the examination pattern is really important to make preparations in the right way so as to obtain good marks in the exam. Here, we are going to discuss the examination details for CBSE Class 10 Science with the help of which you will get to know the examination criteria (theory and practical), question paper format, type and level of questions, internal assessment and other important details. This information will be very helpful to remove your exam stress and keep you organised with your exam preparations.

First of all CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam will have questions from the following 6 chapters.

Chemical reactions and equations Acids, Bases and Salts Metals and non-metals Life processes Light - Reflection and Refraction Human eye and colourful world

The chapter-wise topic details must be checked from the latest CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022. Take care of the topics mentioned in this revised CBSE syllabus as some topics have been removed from the syllabus.

The CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam will be of total 50 marks with

➢Theory paper of 40 marks and

➢Internal Assessment of 10 marks

CBSE Class 10 Science Unit-wise Weightage for Term 1 Exam 2021

In term 1 exam, three units of Class 10 Science will be assessed according to the weightage mentioned below:

Unit Marks I. Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour: Chapter 1, 2 and 3 16 II. World of Living: Chapter 6 10 III. Natural Phenomena: Chapter 10 and 11 14 Total 40

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Format for Term 1 Exam 2021

The Science question paper will be set according to the format used in the latest CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper. The paper pattern and the type of questions will be as follows:

➤ CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Paper will have 60 questions. These questions will be divided into three sections A, B and C.

➤ Section A will have 24 questions out of which any 20 questions will have to be attempted.

➤Section B will also have 24 questions out of which any 20 questions will have to be attempted.

➤Section C will have 12 questions out of which any 10 questions will have to be attempted

➤ All questions will carry equal weightage

➤ There will be no negative marking.

* Each question will carry 0.8 marks

To check the paper pattern in detail and the type of expected questions for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam 2021, go through the latest CBSE sample paper. Link is provided below:

Internal Assessment for CBSE Class 10 Science

Internal Assessment for CBSE Class 10 Science weighs total 10 marks. It will be conducted on the basis of following components:

Periodic Assessment 03 Marks Multiple Assessment 02 Marks Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) 03 Marks Portfolio 02 Marks

This CBSE pattern must be followed carefully while preparing for the MCQ-based exam. Pay more attention to the chapters carrying more weightage. Revise with the help of question banks, NCERT books, NCERT solutions and previous year question papers.

