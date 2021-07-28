CBSE Class 10 Reduced Syllabus of Science for Term 1 of 2021-2022 Session Available here - Download Now!

CBSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1) is available here. Download the rationalised/revised syllabus and start preparing actively for the Term 1 Board Exam that will be held in November-December 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Science Revised Syllabus for the current academic session 2021-2022 is released by the board on its official website. The Board has bifurcated the Science syllabus for the two terms - Term 1 and Term 2. We are providing here the detailed curriculum of CBSE Class 10 Science for Term 1. Students must go through this revised syllabus and start their preparations for the first part of the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-2022, i.e, the Term 1 Exam that will be held in November-December.

General Instructions:

1. The total Theory Examinations (Term I+II) will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment (Term I+II).

2. Internal Assessment - Maximum Marks 10 for each Term:

a. There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

· Three periodic tests will be conducted by the school in the entire session. Average of the two periodic tests/marks of best periodic Test conducted in the Term is to be taken for consideration.

· Diverse methods of assessment as per the need of the class dynamics and curriculum transaction. These may include - short tests, oral test, quiz, concept maps, projects, posters, presentations, enquiry based scientific investigations etc.

b. Subject Enrichment in the form of Practical/Laboratory work should be done throughout the year and the student should maintain record of the same. Practical Assessment should be continuous. All practicals listed in the syllabus must be completed. c. Portfolio to be prepared by the student- This would include class work and other sample of student work.

Course Structure for CBSE Class 10 Science First Term 2021-2022:

Units Marks I Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour: Chapter 1, 2 and 3 16 II World of Living: Chapter 6 10 III Natural Phenomena: Chapter 10 and 11 14 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

Also Check CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 & Term 2 (All Subjects)

Theme: Materials

Unit I: Chemical Substances - Nature and Behaviour

Chapter - 1 Chemical reactions and equations

Chemical reactions: Chemical equation, Balanced chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation, types of chemical reactions: combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, neutralization, oxidation and reduction.

Chapter - 2 Acids, Bases and Salts

Acids, bases and salts: Their definitions in terms of furnishing of H+ and OHions, General properties, examples and uses, concept of pH scale (Definition relating to logarithm not required), importance of pH in everyday life; preparation and uses of Sodium Hydroxide, Bleaching powder, Baking soda, Washing soda and Plaster of Paris.

Chapter - 3 Metals and non-metals

Metals and nonmetals: Properties of metals and non-metals; Reactivity series; Formation and properties of ionic compounds.

Theme: The World of the Living

Unit II: World of Living

Chapter - 6 Life processes

Life processes: ‘Living Being’. Basic concept of nutrition, respiration, transport and excretion in plants and animals.

Theme: How Things Work

Unit III: Natural Phenomena

Chapter - 10 Light - Reflection and Refraction

Reflection of light by curved surfaces; Images formed by spherical mirrors, centre of curvature, principal axis, principal focus, focal length, mirror formula (Derivation not required), magnification.

Refraction; Laws of refraction, refractive index.

Refraction of light by spherical lens; Image formed by spherical lenses; Lens formula (Derivation not required); Magnification.

Power of a lens.

Chapter - 11 Human eye and colourful world

Refraction of light through a prism, dispersion of light, scattering of light, applications in daily life.

PRACTICALS

Practical should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes.

TERM-I

LIST OF EXPERIMENTS

1.A. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator:

(i) Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

(ii) Dilute NaOH solution

(iii) Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution

(iv) Lemon juice

(v) Water

(vi) Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

B.Studying the properties of acids and bases (HCl & NaOH) on the basis of their reaction with:

a) Litmus solution (Blue/Red) b) Zinc metal c) Solid sodium carbonate Unit–I:(Chapter-2)

2.Performing and observing the following reactions and classifying them into:

A.Combination reaction B. Decomposition reaction C. Displacement reaction D. Double displacement reaction

(i) Action of water on quicklime

(ii) Action of heat on ferrous sulphate crystals

(iii) Iron nails kept in copper sulphate solution

(iv) Reaction between sodium sulphate and barium chloride solutions. Unit-I:(Chapter-1)

3.A. Observing the action of Zn, Fe, Cu and Al metals on the following salt solutions:

(i) ZnSO4(aq)

(ii) FeSO4(aq)

(iii)CuSO4(aq)

(iv)Al2 (SO4)3(aq)

B.Arranging Zn, Fe, Cu and Al (metals) in the decreasing order of reactivity based on the above result. Unit-I :(Chapter-3)

4.Experimentally show that carbon dioxide is given out during respiration. Unit-II:(Chapter-6)

5.Determination of the focal length of (i) Concave mirror and (ii) Convex lens by obtaining the image of a distant object. Unit-III:(Chapter- 10)

6.Tracing the path of a ray of light passing through a rectangular glass slab for different angles of incidence. Measure the angle of incidence, angle of refraction, angle of emergence and interpret the result. Unit-III:(Chapter-10)

7.Tracing the path of the rays of light through a glass prism. Unit-III:(Chapter-11)

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

· Science-Text book for class X- NCERT Publication

· Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class X- CBSE Publication

· Laboratory Manual-Science-Class X, NCERT Publication

· Exemplar Problems Class X – NCERT Publication

Assessment Areas (Theory) 2021-22

(Class X)

Science (086)

Maximum Marks: 80

Competencies Marks Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding 46% Application of Knowledge/Concepts 22% Analyze, Evaluate and Create 32%

Note: ·Internal choice would be provided.

Internal Assessment – Term I and II (10 Marks each)

· Periodic Assessment - 03 marks

· Multiple Assessment - 02 marks

· Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) - 03 marks

· Portfolio - 02 marks·

You may also check the old or combined syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Science to understand the changes the board has made to the syllabus and know how topics have been bifurcated for the two terms. Link to the old syllabus is given below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session