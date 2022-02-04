Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 10th Science Best Study Material & Preparation Guide for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science study material includes 50% Syllabus, latest CBSE Sample Paper, Practice Paper, Paper Pattern, NCERT Textbook, NCERT Solutions, NCERT Exemplar Solutions, Revision Notes, MCQs, Video Tutorials, and more for effective exam preparation. 

Created On: Feb 4, 2022 12:52 IST
Modified On: Mar 25, 2022 14:12 IST
CBSE Class 10 Science Study Material for Academic Session 2021-2022

Get here the complete study material for CBSE Class 10 Science to prepare for the upcoming Term 2 Exam 2022. From this study material, students can access the new 50% syllabus, CBSE Sample Paper, Practice Paper, NCERT Textbook, NCERT Solutions, NCERT Exemplar Solutions, Subjective Questions, MCQs, Revision Notes, Video Tutorials and many other important resources. This study material is put up by the subject experts to bring you the richness of the subject so that you can study the accurate content and Score high in your exam.

Check new important articles for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam below:

Exclusive! CBSE Class 10 Science Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (Based on CBSE Sample Paper)
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Pattern & Chapter-Wise Weightage for Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Exam 2022 File, Project & Viva- Tips by Experts to Score Full Marks
CBSE Class 10 Science Important 2, 3 & 4 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022 
CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (with Marking Scheme)
CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 10 Science Important Case Study Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022
CBSE Class 10 Science Important 2 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022 
CBSE Class 10 Science Important 3 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022 
CBSE Class 10 Science Assertion and Reason Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022

Check all the elements of CBSE Class 10 Science Study Material below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus: 

Check the revised syllabus of Class 10 Science for term 2. The CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam will be totally based on the revised syllabus which is 50% of the whole syllabus. We have provided below the link to access the full syllabus:

CBS Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science NCERT Textbook and NCERT Solutions:

Chapter Name

NCERT Textbook

NCERT Solution

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 6: Life Processes

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 12: Electricity

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 15: Our Environment

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources

View/Download

View/Download

CBSE Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions:

Chapter Name

NCERT Exemplar Problems

NCERT Exemplar Solutions

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 6: Life Processes

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 12: Electricity

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 15: Our Environment

View/Download

View/Download

Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources

View/Download

View/Download

MCQs for all chapters of Class 10 Science

This resource by Jagran Josh is going to be very helpful to prepare for the MCQ-based term 1 exam. You will get here the chapter-wise MCQs with answers and explanations. All these questions are prepared by the subject experts. These questions are from the topics that are important for the board exam. Practicing with these questions will surely help you attempt your MCQ Science Paper correctly. Link to the chapter-wise questions is given below:

Important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science (Chapter-wise)

Important questions based on previous years' board exams

In this resource, we have provided important questions of different formats like very short answer type questions, short answer type questions, long answer type questions, practical based questions, etc. All these questions are prepared after the analysis of previous years' class 10 Science question papers and CBSE sample papers. You will also get to know the appropriate answers to all questions for easy and quick practice. Check the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Science Important Questions with Solutions
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Years' Solved Question Papers

CBSE Class 10 Science Video Tutorials on Important Topics:

CBSE Class 10th Acid, bases and salts- The Chemical Nature and the Chemical Properties of the Bases

CBSE Class 10th Chemical Reactions and Equations-Types of Chemical Equations

CBSE Class 10th How do Organisms Reproduce? Pollination and Fertilisation in Plants

Extra Questions Based on Important Concepts:

Subject experts at Jagran Josh have prepared this set of questions that is extremely helpful for the revision of important concepts and practice the questions other than the questions given in NCERT Book. With the help of these extra questions, you will be able to prepare for your exams in a more effective way. Questions for all chapters of Class 10 Science can be assessed from the link given below:

CBSE Class 10 Extra Questions for All Chapters of Science (Based on NCERT Book)

In CBSE Class 10, Science is one of the most important subjects especially for those students who want to pursue this subject in their higher classes. The science exam for Class 10 by CBSE focuses on testing basic concepts in all three areas namely Chemistry, Physics and Biology. So, to get better in all these areas, just follow the study material provided here and obtain excellent marks in your CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022. 

Important* CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material for 2021-2022 (All Subjects)

 

