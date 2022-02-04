CBSE Class 10th Science Best Study Material & Preparation Guide for Term 2 Exam 2022

Get here the complete study material for CBSE Class 10 Science to prepare for the upcoming Term 2 Exam 2022. From this study material, students can access the new 50% syllabus, CBSE Sample Paper, Practice Paper, NCERT Textbook, NCERT Solutions, NCERT Exemplar Solutions, Subjective Questions, MCQs, Revision Notes, Video Tutorials and many other important resources. This study material is put up by the subject experts to bring you the richness of the subject so that you can study the accurate content and Score high in your exam.

Check new important articles for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam below:

Check all the elements of CBSE Class 10 Science Study Material below:

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus:

Check the revised syllabus of Class 10 Maths for term 2. The CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam will be totally based on the revised syllabus which is 50% of the whole syllabus. We have provided below the link to access the full syllabus:

CBS Class 10 Science Term 2 Syllabus 2022

CBSE Class 10 Science NCERT Textbook and NCERT Solutions:

Chapter Name NCERT Textbook NCERT Solution Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations View/Download View/Download Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt View/Download View/Download Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals View/Download View/Download Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds View/Download View/Download Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements View/Download View/Download Chapter 6: Life Processes View/Download View/Download Chapter 7: Control and Coordination View/Download View/Download Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce View/Download View/Download Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution View/Download View/Download Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction View/Download View/Download Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World View/Download View/Download Chapter 12: Electricity View/Download View/Download Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current View/Download View/Download Chapter 14: Sources of Energy View/Download View/Download Chapter 15: Our Environment View/Download View/Download Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources View/Download View/Download

CBSE Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions:

Chapter Name NCERT Exemplar Problems NCERT Exemplar Solutions Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations View/Download View/Download Chapter 2: Acid, Base and Salt View/Download View/Download Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals View/Download View/Download Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds View/Download View/Download Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements View/Download View/Download Chapter 6: Life Processes View/Download View/Download Chapter 7: Control and Coordination View/Download View/Download Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce View/Download View/Download Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution View/Download View/Download Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction View/Download View/Download Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World View/Download View/Download Chapter 12: Electricity View/Download View/Download Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current View/Download View/Download Chapter 14: Sources of Energy View/Download View/Download Chapter 15: Our Environment View/Download View/Download Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources View/Download View/Download

MCQs for all chapters of Class 10 Science

This resource by Jagran Josh is going to be very helpful to prepare for the MCQ-based term 1 exam. You will get here the chapter-wise MCQs with answers and explanations. All these questions are prepared by the subject experts. These questions are from the topics that are important for the board exam. Practicing with these questions will surely help you attempt your MCQ Science Paper correctly. Link to the chapter-wise questions is given below:

Important questions based on previous years' board exams

In this resource, we have provided important questions of different formats like very short answer type questions, short answer type questions, long answer type questions, practical based questions, etc. All these questions are prepared after the analysis of previous years' class 10 Science question papers and CBSE sample papers. You will also get to know the appropriate answers to all questions for easy and quick practice. Check the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Science Video Tutorials on Important Topics:

Extra Questions Based on Important Concepts:

Subject experts at Jagran Josh have prepared this set of questions that is extremely helpful for the revision of important concepts and practice the questions other than the questions given in NCERT Book. With the help of these extra questions, you will be able to prepare for your exams in a more effective way. Questions for all chapters of Class 10 Science can be assessed from the link given below:

In CBSE Class 10, Science is one of the most important subjects especially for those students who want to pursue this subject in their higher classes. The science exam for Class 10 by CBSE focuses on testing basic concepts in all three areas namely Chemistry, Physics and Biology. So, to get better in all these areas, just follow the study material provided here and obtain excellent marks in your CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022.