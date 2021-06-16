NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 2 Acids, Bases and Salts, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 2: Check the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter - Acids, Bases and Salts to get the best-explained answers curated by the subject matter experts.

Intext Questions

Question1: You have been provided with three test tubes. One of them contains distilled water and the other two contain an acidic solution and a basic solution, respectively. If you are given only red litmus paper, how will you identify the contents of each test tube?

Solution: Basic solution changes the colour of red litmus paper to blue. Acid and other neutral compounds have no effect on red litmus. Thus, basic solution can be easily identified.

Let us take three test tubes as A, B, and C. A drop of the solution in A is put on the red litmus paper. Same is repeated with solutions B and C. If either of them changes colour of red litmus to blue, then it is basic. Thus, we can identify basic solution. Now, we are left with two solutions. Now a drop of basic solution is mixed with a drop of each of the remaining two solutions separately and then the nature of the drops of the mixtures is checked. If the colour of red litmus turns blue, then the second solution is neutral and if there is no change in colour, then the second solution is acidic. This is because acidic and basic solutions neutralize each other. Hence, we can distinguish between the three types of solutions.

Question 2: Why should curd and sour substances not be kept in brass and copper vessels?

Solution: Curd and sour substances are acidic in nature. If we keep them in brass and copper vessels, metal of their container reacts with the acid and liberates hydrogen gas and harmful products. This results in spoiling of food.

Question 3: Which gas is usually liberated when an acid reacts with a metal? Illustrate with an example. How will you test for the presence of this gas?

Solution: Hydrogen gas is usually liberated when an acid reacts with a metal. For example, if we allow zinc granules to react with dilute H 2 SO 4 and pass the gas produced into a soap solution then bubbles of the soap solution are formed. These soap bubbles contain hydrogen gas.

H 2 SO 4 + Zn → ZnSO 4 + H 2 (g)

We can test the evolved gas by its burning with a pop sound when a candle is brought near the soap bubbles.

Question 3: Metal compound A reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid to produce effervescence. The gas evolved extinguishes a burning candle. Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction if one of the compounds formed is calcium chloride.

Solution: Metal compound A is calcium carbonate.

CaCO 3 + 2HCl → CaCl 2 + CO 2 + H 2 O

Question 4: Why do HCl, HNO 3 , ...., etc., show acidic characters in aqueous solutions while solutions of compounds like alcohol and glucose do not show acidic character?

Solution: The dissociation of HCl or HNO 3 to form hydrogen ions always occurs in the presence of water.

HCl → H+ + Cl−

H+ + H 2 O → H 3 O+

Aqueous solutions of glucose and alcohol contain hydrogen atoms but they cannot dissociate hydrogen in water. Thus, they do not form hydrogen ions. Hence, they do not show acidic character.

Question 5: Why does an aqueous solution of acid conduct electricity?

Solution: Acidic compounds dissociate in aqueous solutions to form ions. The ions so formed are responsible for conduction of electricity.

Question 6: Why does dry HCl gas not change the colour of the dry litmus paper?

Solution: We know that colour of the litmus paper is changed by the hydrogen ions and hydrogen ions can be generated in aqueous solution only. Dry HCl gas does not contain H+ ions. Therefore, the colour of the litmus paper does not change.

Question 7: While diluting an acid why is it recommended that the acid should be added to water and not water to the acid?

Solution: The process of dissolving an acid into water is exothermic. Thus, acid should be added to water. If we add water to acid, it can be dangerous as it is possible that because of the large amount of heat generated, the mixture splashes out and causes burns.

Question 8: How is the concentration of hydronium ions affected when a solution of an acid is diluted?

Solution: When an acid is diluted, the concentration of hydronium ions per unit volume decreases. Hence, we can say that strength of the acid decreases.

Question 9: How is the concentration of hydroxide ions affected when excess base is dissolved in a solution of sodium hydroxide?

Solution: The concentration of hydroxide ions would increase when excess base is dissolved in a solution of sodium hydroxide

