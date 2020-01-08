CBSE Class 10 Science Important MCQs from All Chapters for Board Exam 2020

In CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2020, MCQs will be asked in Section-A of question paper. In this section, students will have to answer objective type questions of 20 marks. These questions will be asked in different formats like Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Vey Short Answer Type Questions (VSAQs), Assertion-Reason Type Questions, etc. Most part will be of MCQs only. To answer all the one mark questions, students must be aware of all fundamental concepts. For this, they should practice the chapter-wise MCQs provided in this article. Working with the MCQs will help them understand the concepts thoroughly. They will improve their speed and accuracy at the same time.

Important Chapter-wise MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2020

MCQs on Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

MCQs on Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

MCQs on Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

MCQs on Chapter 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

MCQs on Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

MCQs on Chapter 6: Life Processes

MCQs on Chapter 7: Control and Coordination

MCQs on Chapter 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

MCQs on Chapter 9: Heredity and Evolution

MCQs on Chapter 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

MCQs on Chapter 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

MCQs on Chapter 12: Electricity

MCQs on Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

MCQs on Chapter 14: Sources of Energy

MCQs on Chapter 15: Our Environment

MCQs on Chapter 16: Management of Natural Resources

About Class 10 Science MCQs by Jagran Josh

To attempt the MCQs correctly, one requires having complete knowledge of all the basics of Science. Students must understand the concepts explained in each chapter. However, at the time of revision before the exam, it becomes quite difficult to read each and every chapter thoroughly. So, to help students revise all fundamental concepts quickly and effectively, we have collated the chapter-wise MCQs for class 10 Science exam. All these MCQs are provided with correct answers.

Students will find here the MCQs based on application of formulas, diagrams, theorems and important facts. These questions may not be directly asked in the exam, however there may be questions based on similar concepts. Practicing with these questions will definitely prepare students for obtaining good results in the exam.

