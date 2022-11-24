CBSE Class 10 Biology How Do Organisms Reproduce Important Questions and Answers for 2023

CBSE Class 10 Biology How Do Organisms Reproduce Important Questions and Answers: All important questions from the chapter How do Organisms Reproduce in CBSE Class 10 Science. The questions are of all varieties: Multiple choice questions, Assertion Reason questions, Case Study questions, and all descriptive questions such as Very Short answer Questions, Short answer questions and Long answer questions.

CBSE Class 10 Biology How Do Organisms Reproduce Important Questions: In this article, we will cover all important questions from the chapter How do Organisms Reproduce in CBSE Class 10 Science. The questions are of all varieties: Multiple choice questions, Assertion Reason questions, Case Study questions, and all descriptive questions such as Very Short answer Questions, Short answer questions and Long answer questions. The answers to these questions are also provided here. These important questions and answers prepared by the subject experts are provided here for candidates of CBSE Class 10 Science board exam 2022-23 to help them prepare effectively. By practising these questions along with the sample paper questions and textbook exercises, students will be able to master the topics in the chapter.

How Do Organisms Reproduce is the third chapter in the second unit World of Living. Earlier it was the eighth chapter in the syllabus. Since the syllabus was updated during the pandemic years, it is now Chapter 7.

Chapter 7 How do Organisms Reproduce covers the following topics: Reproduction in animals and plants (asexual and sexual) reproductive health - need and methods of family planning. Safe sex vs HIV/AIDS. Child bearing and women’s health.

CBSE Class 10 Biology How Do Organisms Reproduce Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS:

Q.1. The two oviducts in a human female unite into an elastic bag like is known as

a. Vagina b. Uterus c. Fallopian tube d. Cervix

2. Where does fertilisation occur in human females?

a. Uterus b. Cervix c. Oviduct d. None of these

3. IUCD is for

Vegetative propagation Contraception Increasing fertility Avoiding miscarriage

4. Which is the portion on which grafting is done it provides the roots?

a. Stock b. Scion c. Both a and b d. None of these

5. When an animal is cut into pieces and each piece grows into a complex organism. What is the process?

a. Budding b. Fragmentation c. Spore formation d. Regeneration

6. Which among the following does not reproduce by spore formation:

(a) Penicillium fungus (b) Yeast fungus (c) Mucor fungus (d) Rhizopus fungus

7. What is the puberty age in human males?

a. 8-10 b. 10-12 c. 12-14 d. 14-16

8. Reason for the greater similarities among the off springs produced by asexual reproduction, is:

(i) Asexual reproduction involves only one parent

(ii) Asexual reproduction involves two parents

(iii) Asexual reproduction involves gametes

(iv) Asexual reproduction does not involve gametes

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (i) and (iii)

(c) (ii) and (iv)

(d) (i) and (iv)

9. Fruits are formed from

a. Stamen b. Stigma c. Ovary d. Ovule

10. An organism capable of reproducing by two asexual reproduction methods one similar to the reproduction in yeast and the other similar to the reproduction in Planaria is:

(a) Spirogyra (b) Hydra (c) Bryophyllum (d) Paramecium

ASSERTION REASON QUESTIONS:

DIRECTION: Each of these questions contains an Assertion followed by Reason. Read them carefully and answer the question on the basis of following options. You have to select the one that best describes the two statements.

(a)Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b)Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c)A is true but R is false.

(d)A is false but R is true.

Assertion: Unisexual flowers have separate male and female Organs.

Reason: Cucumber, pumpkin and watermelon are example of unisexual flowers.

Assertion: Condom is a safe contraceptive method to prevent pregnancy

Reason: Condom prevent transmission of infection during sexual act

Assertion: Testes lie outside the body.

Reason: Sperms require a temperature lower than the body temperature for development.

Assertion: Spores are unicellular bodies.

Reason: The parent body simply breaks up into smaller pieces on maturation.

Assertion: Ovary is not an organ in the female reproductive system.

Reason: Ovary secrete female sex hormones estrogen and progesterone.

Assertion: Surgical methods are most effective methods of contraception.

Reason: Surgical methods block gametes’ transport and hence prevent fertilization.

Assertion: Fertilisation will not occur in the absence of pollination.

Reason: Pollination brings male gametes closer to the female reproductive part of the flower.

Assertion(A) : Asexual reproduction is a primitive type of reproduction.

Reason (R) : Asexual reproduction involves only mitotic cell division.

Assertion: Sexual reproduction involves two parents of different sexes, a male and a female

Reason: Male and female gametes fuse to form a zygote in sexual reproduction

Assertion: In internal fertilization male and female gametes fuse inside the female body

Reason: In all fishes fertilization takes place internally

Assertion: The size of human population is a cause for concern for many people .

Reason: An expanding population makes it harder to improve everybody’s standard of living.

Assertion: Urethra in human male acts as urino-genital canal.

Reason: Urethra carries only urine while sperms are carried by vas deferens only.

Assertion(A) : The offspring produced by sexual reproduction is likely to adjust better in environmental fluctuation.

Reason (R) : During the fusion of gametes there is mixing of genetic material from Two parents.

Assertion : Ovary lies at the lower part of the stamen.

Reason: Ovary in the flower produces ovules.

Assertion: Warts is a sexually transmitted disease.

Reason: Warts are caused by bacteria.

CASE STUDY BASED QUESTIONS:

1 Germination starts with the rapid intake of water by the seed through its micropyle. The first visible indication of germination is the swelling of the seed with a resultant increase in weight. It is also accompanied by the softening of the seed coat. Absorption of water causes a number of physiological changes in the seed. Germinating seeds exhibit increased respiratory activity. The embryo produces enzymes which convert the food materials stored in the cotyledons into soluble form usable by the growing embryo. Once the food is made available, cell division activity starts in the growing embryo. The growth of the embryonic tissue ruptures the seed coat.

(i) Which of the following is not connected with the germination of seed.

(a) It swells

(b) The seed coat softened

(c) It exhibits photosynthesis

(d) It exhibits respiration

(ii) Which among the following are true

(i) Radicle develops into root

(ii) Radicle develops into shoot

(iii) Plumule develops into root

(iii) Plumule develops into shoot

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (i) and (iii)

(c) (i) and (iv)

(d) (ii) and (iv)

(iii) Which of the following is a part of seed.

(a) Embryo

(b) Radicle

(c) Plumule

(d) All of the above

(iv) The condition needed for the germination of the seed

(a) Moisture

(b) Temperature

(c) Both (A)and (b)

(d) None of the above

2 The growing size of the human population is a cause of concern for all people. The rate of birth and death in a given population will determine its size. Reproduction is the process by which organisms increase their population. The process of sexual maturation for reproduction is gradual and takes place while general body growth is still going on. Some degree of sexual maturation does not n ecessarily mean that the mind or body is ready for sexual acts or for having and bringing up children. Various contraceptive devices are being used by human beings to control the size of population.

1) What should be maintained for healthy society?

a) Rate of birth and death rate

b) Male and female sex ratio

c) Child sex ratio

d) None of these

2) Which contraceptive method changes the hormonal balance of the body?

a) Condoms

b) Diaphragms

c) Oral pills

d) Both a) and b)

3) Common sign of sexual maturation in girls is

a) Low pitch voice

b) Appearance of moustache and beard

c) Development of mammary glands

d) Broadening of shoulders

4) What are common signs of sexual maturation in boys?

a) Broadening of shoulders

b) Development of mammary glands

c) Broadening of waist

d) High pitch of voice

DESCRIPTIVE QUESTIONS:

1) Newly formed DNA copies may not be identical at times. Give one reason.

2) Where is the zygote located in the flower after fertilization?

3) How does Plasmodium reproduce? Is this method sexual or asexual?

4) Name the part of Bryophyllum where the buds are produced for vegetative propagation.

5) Name the method by which Spirogyra reproduces under favourable conditions. Is this method sexual or asexual?

6) Name the causative agent of the disease “kala- azar” and its mode of asexual reproduction

7) In a bisexual flower in spite of the young stamens removed artificially, the flower produces fruit. Provide a suitable explanation for the above situation.

8) Define vegetative propagation.

9) Name two sex hormones.

10) What are the agents of pollination?

11) Define the terms unisexual and bisexual giving one example of each.

12) What are the limitations of the asexual mode of reproduction? Differentiate between asexual reproduction and sexual reproduction.

13) Explain how human embryo get nourished in mother body?

14) How do Plasmodium and Leishmania reproduce? Write one difference in their mode of reproduction.

15) Name the female reproductive part of a flower. Which part of a flower develops into a seed and a fruit? Where are the male germ cell and female gamete present in the flower?

16.) Name the male and female gametes in animals. What is fertilisation and where does it take place in human females?

17) Name an organism which reproduces by spore formation. List three conditions favourable for spores to germinate and grow.

18) What is the importance of variation in the survival of individuals?

19) Name and explain any three methods of contraception?

20) List the advantages of vegetative propagation

21) Explain various steps of budding in yeast.

22) Draw a human male reproductive system of a human and label the parts. Mention the function of vas deferens and ureter?

23) Define reproduction. How does it help in providing stability to the population of species?

24) Name the mode of reproduction of the following organisms and state the important feature of each mode :

Planaria Hydra Rhizopus a) We can develop new plants from the leaves of Bryophyllum. Comment. b) List two advantages of vegetative propagation over other modes of reproduction.

25) Draw a diagram showing germination of pollen on the stigma of a flower.

26) Draw a human female reproductive system of a human and label the parts.

By going through the important topics of Chapter 7 How Do Organisms Reproduce students will get a good idea of the topics from where the questions are expected and the types of questions to be asked in the CBSE Class 10 Science board exam paper.

