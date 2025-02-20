CBSE 10th Science Question Paper 2025 PDF: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams started on February 15, 2025 (Saturday). Here is the free PDF of the question paper of the CBSE Board Class 10 Science exam which was conducted on February 20, 2025. Scroll down and check details related to the paper and download its FREE PDF.
In this article, we provide the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025, including PDFs for SET 1, 2, 3, and 4. Students can also check the paper analysis and answer key to see their performance. Since, the Science Compartment exam is going to be held tomorrow, students can check this article to revise for thier exam and score well. Most of the time, compartment papers are easier than the main exam held earlier.
CBSE Class 10th Science Question Paper Structure
The 2025 Science question paper comprised 39 questions divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E. Each section featured different types of questions, assessing students' understanding across various formats.
Section-wise Breakdown
- Section A: 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) – 1 mark each
- Section B: 6 Short Answer Type Questions-I – 2 marks each
- Section C: 7 Short Answer Type Questions-II – 3 marks each
- Section D: 3 Long Answer Type Questions – 5 marks each
- Section E: 3 Source/Case-based Questions – 4 marks each
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025
The CBSE Class 10 Science question papers will be provided here. To get the free PDFs of all the question paper sets, scroll down and click on the given links:
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 Set-1
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 (Set-1) FREE PDF Download
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 Set-2
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 (Set-2) FREE PDF Download
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 Set-3
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 (Set-3) FREE PDF Download
The paper is over and students seem to be quite satisfied with their question paper. The link to all the question paper sets is provided above. Along with that, students can also check the answer key to prepare for compartment exam.
CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2025
Check the answer key for all sets of the CBSE Class 10 Science question paper 2025. The subject experts answered all questions, so it will be helpful to get an idea of your performance in the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025.
CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2025 FREE PDF
To know more about today's CBSE 10th Science 20225 Board exam check the live updates.
