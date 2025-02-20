CBSE 10th Science Question Paper 2025 PDF: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams started on February 15, 2025 (Saturday). Here is the free PDF of the question paper of the CBSE Board Class 10 Science exam which was conducted on February 20, 2025. Scroll down and check details related to the paper and download its FREE PDF. In this article, we provide the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025, including PDFs for SET 1, 2, 3, and 4. Students can also check the paper analysis and answer key to see their performance. Since, the Science Compartment exam is going to be held tomorrow, students can check this article to revise for thier exam and score well. Most of the time, compartment papers are easier than the main exam held earlier. Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2025 For Compartment Exam FREE (PDF)

CBSE Class 10th Science Question Paper Structure The 2025 Science question paper comprised 39 questions divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E. Each section featured different types of questions, assessing students' understanding across various formats. Section-wise Breakdown Section A: 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) – 1 mark each Section B: 6 Short Answer Type Questions-I – 2 marks each Section C: 7 Short Answer Type Questions-II – 3 marks each Section D: 3 Long Answer Type Questions – 5 marks each Section E: 3 Source/Case-based Questions – 4 marks each CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 The CBSE Class 10 Science question papers will be provided here. To get the free PDFs of all the question paper sets, scroll down and click on the given links: CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 Set-1