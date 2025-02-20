Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Science exam on February 20, 2025. This article provides an overview of the question paper, including its structure, types of questions, and guidance on accessing the answer key easily. Many students who were not able to clear the exam can now improve their marks in Science Compartment exam that will be held tomorrow. Students can check this question paper for their practise. 

CBSE 10th Science Question Paper 2025 PDF: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams started on February 15, 2025 (Saturday). Here is the free PDF of the question paper of the CBSE Board Class 10 Science exam which was conducted on February 20, 2025. Scroll down and check details related to the paper and download its FREE PDF.

In this article, we provide the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025, including PDFs for SET 1, 2, 3, and 4. Students can also check the paper analysis and answer key to see their performance. Since, the Science Compartment exam is going to be held tomorrow, students can check this article to revise for thier exam and score well. Most of the time, compartment papers are easier than the main exam held earlier. 

CBSE Class 10th Science Question Paper Structure

The 2025 Science question paper comprised 39 questions divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E. Each section featured different types of questions, assessing students' understanding across various formats.

Section-wise Breakdown

  1. Section A: 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) – 1 mark each
  2. Section B: 6 Short Answer Type Questions-I – 2 marks each
  3. Section C: 7 Short Answer Type Questions-II – 3 marks each
  4. Section D: 3 Long Answer Type Questions – 5 marks each
  5. Section E: 3 Source/Case-based Questions – 4 marks each

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025

The CBSE Class 10 Science question papers will be provided here. To get the free PDFs of all the question paper sets, scroll down and click on the given links:

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 Set-1 

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 (Set-1) FREE PDF Download

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 Set-2

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 (Set-2) FREE PDF Download

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 Set-3

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2025 (Set-3) FREE PDF Download

The paper is over and students seem to be quite satisfied with their question paper.  The link to all the question paper sets is provided above. Along with that, students can also check the answer key to prepare for compartment exam

CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2025

Check the answer key for all sets of the CBSE Class 10 Science question paper 2025. The subject experts answered all questions, so it will be helpful to get an idea of your performance in the CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025.

CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key 2025 FREE PDF

To know more about today's CBSE 10th Science 20225 Board exam check the live updates.

