Various kinds of important questions for CBSE Class 10 Physics, chapter 12 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current. The answers are also provided towards the end.

CBSE Class 10 Physics Magnetic Effects of Electric Current Important Questions and Answers for 2023

CBSE Class 10 Physics Magnetic Effects of Electric Current Important Questions and Answers: In this article we are covering the important questions and answers from chapter 12 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current for CBSE Class 10 Science board examination 2023. The answers can be accessed from the PDF towards the end of the article.

Chapter 12 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current is a part of Unit IV effects of Current under the theme How Things work. .

Candidates for the academic year 2022-23 must note that Magnetic Effects of Electric Current is actually the 12th Chapter according to the latest CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus 2022-23 and updated NCERT Textbook. However, according to the older curriculum, it appears as Chapter 13th in some resources that have not been updated. Thus, students should not be confused about the aforementioned.

In the previous chapter Electricity, we discussed the important questions and answers about this modern, controllable and convenient energy form. While chapter 11 was more about the healing effects of electric current, in chapter 12 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current, we study the magnetic effects of electric current, how it functions and how it helps our daily lives along with the important questions and answers that could be asked in the annual class 10th board examination 2023.

Also check: CBSE Class 10 Physics Chapter Wise Important Questions and Answers for 2023 to get access to the important questions and answers from all the Physics portions of the Science syllabus i.e from Chapter Light to Chapter Electricity along with the current chapter.

CBSE Class 10 Physics Magnetic Effects of Electric Current Important Questions

MULTIPLE CHOICE QUESTIONS

1.Choose the incorrect statement from the following regarding magnetic lines of field

(A)The direction of the magnetic field at a point is taken to be the direction in which the north pole of a magnetic compass needle points.

(B)Magnetic field lines are closed curves.

(C) If magnetic field lines are parallel and equidistant, They represent zero field strength.

(D)Relative strength of magnetic field is shown by the degree of closeness of the field lines.

The phenomenon of electromagnetic induction is

(a) the process of charging a body.

(b) the process of generating magnetic field due to a current passing through a coil.

(c) producing induced current in a coil due to relative motion between a magnet and the coil.

(d) the process of rotating a coil of an electric motor.

Which of the following correctly describes the magnetic field near along straight current carrying wire?

(A)The field consists of straight lines perpendicular to the wire.

(B)The field consists of straight lines parallel to the wire.

(C)The field consists of radial lines originating from the wire.

(D)The field consists of concentric circles centered on the wire.

The device used for producing electric current is called a

(a) generator.

(b) galvanometer.

(c) ammeter.

(d) motor.

5.The strength of magnetic field inside a long current carrying straight solenoid is :

(A) More at the ends than at the centre

(B) Minimum in the middle

(C) Same at all points

(D) Found to increase from one end to the other

The essential difference between an AC generator and a DC generator is that

(a) AC generator has an electromagnet while a DC generator has permanent magnet.

(b) DC generator will generate a higher voltage.

(c) AC generator will generate a higher voltage.

(d) AC generator has slip rings while the DC generator has a commutator.

Choose the incorrect statements from the following regarding magnetic lines of field.

(a) the direction of magnetic field at a point is taken to be the direction in which the north pole of a magnetic compass needle points

(b) magnetic field lines are closed curves

(c) if magnetic field lines are parallel and equidistant, they represent zero field strength

(d) relative strength of magnetic field is shown by the degree of closeness of the field lines.

What should be the core of an electromagnet?

(A) Soft iron

(b) Hard iron

(C) Rusted iron

(D) None of above

The most important safety method used for protecting home appliances from short- circuiting or Overloading is

(a) earthing

(b) use of stabilisers

(c) use of fuse

(d) use of electric metre

No force acts on a current carrying conductor when it is placed-

(A) Perpendicular to the magnetic field

(B) Parallel to the magnetic Field

(C ) Far away from the magnetic field

(D) Inside a magnetic field

The direction of force on a current carrying conductor in a magnetic field is given by

(a) Fleming’s left-hand rule.

(b) Fleming’s right-hand rule.

(c) Right hand thumb rule.

(d) Left hand thumb rule.

Switches are connected to

(a) live wire.

(b) neutral wire.

(c) earth wire.

(d) anyone.

13.Two magnetic field lines:

a) Intersect at neutral point

b) Never intersect each other

c) Intersect near north-pole or south pole

d) Intersect at the midpoint of the magnet

VERY SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS

1. What do you understand about the magnetic effect of current?

2. What is meant by magnetic field?

3. Draw magnetic field lines around a bar magnet. Name the device which is used to draw magnetic field lines.

4. Why does a compass needle get deflected when brought near a bar magnet ?

5. Write one application of Fleming's left hand rule

List the properties of magnetic lines of force. What is the function of a galvanometer in a circuit? Why does a compass needle get deflected when brought near a bar magnet? State Fleming’s left hand rule. A beam of alpha particles enters a chamber moving along the magnetic field. What is the magnetic force experienced by the beam?

SHORT ANSWER QUESTIONS

Write the frequency of alternating current (AC) in India. How many times per second does it change its direction? A compass needle is placed near a current-carrying wire. State your observation for the following cases, and give reason for the same in each case.

(a) Magnitude of electric current in the wire is increased. (b) The compass needle is displaced away from the wire.

How is the type of current that we receive in a domestic circuit different from the one that runs a clock? The magnetic field associated with a current carrying straight conductor is in anticlockwise direction. If the conductor was held along the east-west direction, what will be the direction of current through it? Name and state the rule applied to determine the direction of current. Define alternating current and direct current. Explain why alternating current is preferred over direct current for transmission over long distances. Find the direction of magnetic field due to a current carrying circular coil held:

(i) vertically in North – South plane and an observer looking it from east sees the current to flow in anticlockwise direction,

(ii) vertically in East – West plane and an observer looking it from south sees the current to flow in anticlockwise direction,

(iii) horizontally and an observer looking at it from below sees current to flow in clockwise direction.

Name some sources of direct current. Distinguish between a bar magnet and an electromagnet.

LONG ANSWER QUESTIONS

Imagine that you are sitting in a chamber with your back to one wall. An electron beam, moving horizontally from the back wall towards the front wall, is deflected by a strong magnetic field to your right side. What is the direction of the magnetic field ?

2 A current carrying conductor is placed in a magnetic field and now answer the following.

(i) List the factors on which the magnitude of force experienced by conductor depends.

(ii) When is the magnitude of this force maximum?

(iii) State the rule which helps in finding the direction of motion of conductor.

(iv) If initially this force was acting from right to left, how will the direction of force change if

(a) direction of magnetic field is reversed?

(b) direction of current is reversed?

Mention and explain the function of an earth wire. Why is it necessary to earth metallic appliances? Give reason for the following :

a.The burnt out fuse should be replaced by another fuse of identical rating.

b.It is dangerous to touch the live wire of the main supply rather than neutral wire.

c. Using a fuse in a household electric circuit is important.

5. (a) A coil of insulated copper wire is connected to a galvanometer. With the help of a labelled diagram state what would be seen if a bar magnet with its south pole towards one face of this coil is

(i) moved quickly towards it,

(ii) moved quickly away from it,

(iii) placed near its one face?

(b) Name the phenomena involved in the above cases.

(c) State Fleming’s right-hand rule.

To check the answers to the questions above, click on the link below:

With the help of these important questions prepared by subject experts, candidates of CBSE Class 10 Science board examination can not only gain confidence to perform their best but also actually achieve their dream scores.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2022-23

Students can now check how ready they are for the upcoming board examinations for CBSE Class 10th with these practice papers curated by subject experts.

All the best!