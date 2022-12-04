CBSE Class 10 Physics Chapter Wise Important Questions and Answers for 2023

CBSE Class 10 Physics Important Questions and Answers in a chapter-wise format of all the Physics portions in CBSE Class Science syllabus 2022-23.

Important Questions for CBSE Class 10 Physics: In this article, we are providing various types of important questions and answers to the candidates of CBSE Class 10 Science. These questions and answers are from the Physics section of the curriculum, given in a chapter wise format.

Making use of these important questions will help students in covering every topic that is important for the annual CBSE class 10 Science board examination and also give them practice.

The five units in CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus are:

Unit I: Chemical Substances-Nature and Behaviour (25 marks) Unit II: World of Living (25 marks) Unit III: Natural Phenomena (12 marks) Unit IV: Effects of Current (13 marks) Unit V: Natural Resources (05 marks)

Among these, the fourth and the fifth unit compose the Physics portions. The topics covered under the third and the fourth units are:

Unit III: Natural Phenomena

Natural Phenomena- Reflection of light by curved surfaces; Images formed by spherical mirrors, centre of curvature, principal axis, principal focus, focal length, mirror formula (Derivation not required),magnification. Refraction; Laws of refraction, refractive index. Refraction of light by spherical lens; Image formed by spherical lenses; Lens formula(Derivation not required); Magnification. Power of a lens. Functioning of a lens in the human eye, defects of vision and their corrections, applications of spherical mirrors and lenses. Refraction of light through a prism, dispersion of light, scattering of light, applications in daily life (excluding colour of the sun at sunrise and sunset).

Unit IV: Effects of Current

Electric current: potential difference and electric current. Ohm‘s law; Resistance, Resistivity, Factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends. Series combination of resistors, parallel combination of resistors and its applications in daily life. Heating effect of electric current and its applications in daily life. Electric power, Interrelation between P, V, I and R.

Magnetic effects of current: Magnetic field, field lines, field due to a current carrying conductor, field due to current carrying coil or solenoid; Force on current carrying conductor, Fleming‘s Left Hand Rule, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits.

CBSE Class 10 Physics Chapter Wise Important Questions and Answers

these questions will strengthen your knowledge of the subject.

Designed by subject experts, these important questions and answers will definitely boost your chances of scoring high marks in the examination.

