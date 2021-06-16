NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 3 Metals and Non-metals, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 3 - Metals and Non-metals have been prepared by subject experts. Students can download all solutions in PDF format.

Check NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 3 - Metals and Non-Metals below:

Question 1: Give an example of a metal which

(i) is a liquid at room temperature.

(ii) can be easily cut with a knife.

(iii) is the best conductor of heat.

(iv) is a poor conductor of heat.

Solution:

(a) Metal which exists in liquid state at room temperature -Mercury

(b) Metal which can be easily cut with a knife -Sodium

(c)Metal which is the best conductor of heat -Silver

(d) Metals that are poor conductors of heat -Mercury and lead

Question 2: Explain the meanings of malleable and ductile.

Solution:Malleable: A property by which any substance can be beaten into thin sheets is called malleable. Ductile: A property by which any substance can be drawn into thin wires is called ductile.

Question 3: Why sodium is kept immersed in kerosene oil?

Solution: Sodium is a very reactive metal. It can combine with air &water. Thus, it can catch fire if kept in open. In order to prevent accidental fires and accidents, sodium is stored in kerosene oil.

Before solving the questions given in the Class 10 Science NCERT chapter- Metals and Non-metals, students should thoroughly read this chapter to grasp all the concepts explained in it. This will help you understand the problem discussed in a question and then come with an appropriate answer.

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Science chapter: Metals and Non-metals are:

→ Physical properties of metals and non-metals

→ Chemical properties of metals

→ Reaction between metals and non-metals

→ Properties of ionic compounds

→ Occurrence of metals

→ Extraction of metals

→ Refining of metals

→ Corrosion and its prevention

