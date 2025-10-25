TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 25, 2025, 14:00 IST

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 25, 2025, 14:00 IST

Download the AP SSC Syllabus 2025-26 (BSEAP Class 10) now! Get the subject-wise breakdown for Maths, Science, Social, and Languages, plus the official exam pattern details for comprehensive board preparation.

BSEAP 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh (also known as BSEAP), is set to conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for the 2025-26 academic session. For students aiming to score top marks, having a clear understanding of the AP SSC Syllabus 2025-26 is the foundational step. This syllabus acts as the definitive roadmap, outlining the core topics, chapters, and the overall exam pattern for all major subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Languages.

A strategic preparation plan begins and ends with the official BSEAP 10th Syllabus. By analyzing the breakdown provided here, students can efficiently allocate time, identify high-weightage topics, and streamline their revision process to ensure comprehensive coverage before the board exams.

Note: The Board has officially not released the syllabus for the academic session 2025-26 yet, the below given syllabus is according to the previous year curriculum. Students are advised to stay updated with the school and official website of the board for the syllabus of 2025-26. 

Key Exam Highlights and Pattern (AP SSC 2026)

Understanding the examination structure is just as vital as knowing the syllabus content. The DGE, AP adheres to a consistent pattern that students should be familiar with.

Particulars

Details

Full Exam Name

Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC)

Exam Conducting Body

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP)

Frequency of Exam

Once a year

Class

Matriculate (Class 10)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Exam Duration

3 Hours per subject

Official Website

bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-Wise Syllabus

The Andhra Pradesh SSC examination covers six primary papers. It is crucial for students to note the specific topics required for the 2025-26 exams, as effective preparation relies entirely on mastering these content areas.

The following table provides a clean, single-view breakdown of the essential topics covered in the AP 10th Syllabus 2025-26 across core subjects:

Subject

Chapters

Mathematics

  • Real Numbers, 

  • Sets, 

  • Polynomials, 

  • Pair of Linear Equations, 

  • Quadratic Equations, 

  • Progressions, 

  • Coordinate Geometry, 

  • Similar Triangles, 

  • Mensuration, 

  • Probability, 

  • Statistics, 

  • Trigonometry,

  • Applications of Trigonometry 

  • Tangents and Secants to a Circle.

General Science 

PHYSICS: 

  • Heat

  • Reflection of light by different surfaces

  • Refraction of light at plane surfaces

  • Human eye and colourful world

  • Electric current

  • Electromagnetism

CHEMISTRY:

  • Classification of elements- The periodic table

  • Chemical Bonding

  • Principles of metallurgy

  • Carbon and its compounds

  • Chemicals reactions and equations

  • Acids, bases, and salt

  • Structure of Atoms

BIOLOGY:

  • Nutrition

  • Respiration

  • Transportation

  • Excretion

  • Coordination

  • Reproduction

  • Coordination in the life process

  • Heredity

  • Our environment

  • Natural resources

Social Science

HISTORY

  • First Struggle for Freedom, 

  • Important events of the Indian Struggle for Independence. 

GEOGRAPHY

  • Types and Description of Special Industries

  • Transport- Utility and Types

  • India Resources

  • Natural Calamities 

CIVICS

  • Kashmir problem and India's relation with neighbouring countries

  • Federal system

ECONOMICS

  • The ancient and modern concept of economic development

  • Service sector

  • Consumer awareness

  • Economic system

  • Increase in population, unemployment, communalism, terrorists and drug addiction

English

  • Reading (Three passages of about 650 words). 

  • Writing (Linguistic Task, Short composition like notice/message/telegram). 

  • Grammar (Tenses, Active/Passive Voice, Connectors, Types of Sentences, Phrases/Clauses, Determiners, Prepositions). 

  • Literature (RTC and extended questions from Prose and Drama).

Hindi (First/Second Language)

  • Baraste Badal Hum Bharatwasi

  • Lokgeet

  • International Hindi

  • Bhakti Pad

  • Swarajya ki Neev

  • Kan-Kan Ka Adhikari

  • Dakshini Ganga Godavari

  • Niti ke Dohe

  • Jal hi Jeevan Hai

  • Dharti ke sawaal, Antariksha ke jawaab

How to Download the Official AP 10th Syllabus PDF?

While the detailed subject structure is provided above, students must verify the official AP SSC Syllabus 2026 PDF on the DGE, AP website for any minor updates or changes in chapter weightage.

Here are the quick steps to download the official document:

  1. Visit the official website of the AP Board, bse.ap.gov.in.

  2. Navigate to the 'Academic/Syllabus' section on the homepage.

  3. Click on the link titled "AP Board SSC Syllabus 2025-26" or "AP 10th Class Syllabus."

  4. The syllabus will open in PDF format. Download and take a printout for offline reference and marking progress.

The release of the AP SSC Syllabus 2025-26 marks the official commencement of serious preparation for the upcoming board examinations. By utilizing the subject-wise breakdown and the key exam highlights detailed here, students can build a structured and effective study plan. Consistent revision and practicing the AP SSC model question papers are the proven methods to solidify conceptual understanding and achieve excellent results in the matriculate examination. Good luck with your preparation!

