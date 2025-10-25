BSEAP 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh (also known as BSEAP), is set to conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for the 2025-26 academic session. For students aiming to score top marks, having a clear understanding of the AP SSC Syllabus 2025-26 is the foundational step. This syllabus acts as the definitive roadmap, outlining the core topics, chapters, and the overall exam pattern for all major subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Languages. A strategic preparation plan begins and ends with the official BSEAP 10th Syllabus. By analyzing the breakdown provided here, students can efficiently allocate time, identify high-weightage topics, and streamline their revision process to ensure comprehensive coverage before the board exams.

Note: The Board has officially not released the syllabus for the academic session 2025-26 yet, the below given syllabus is according to the previous year curriculum. Students are advised to stay updated with the school and official website of the board for the syllabus of 2025-26. Key Exam Highlights and Pattern (AP SSC 2026) Understanding the examination structure is just as vital as knowing the syllabus content. The DGE, AP adheres to a consistent pattern that students should be familiar with. Particulars Details Full Exam Name Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) Exam Conducting Body Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) Frequency of Exam Once a year Class Matriculate (Class 10) Mode of Exam Offline (Pen and Paper) Exam Duration 3 Hours per subject Official Website bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-Wise Syllabus The Andhra Pradesh SSC examination covers six primary papers. It is crucial for students to note the specific topics required for the 2025-26 exams, as effective preparation relies entirely on mastering these content areas. The following table provides a clean, single-view breakdown of the essential topics covered in the AP 10th Syllabus 2025-26 across core subjects: Subject Chapters Mathematics Real Numbers,

Sets,

Polynomials,

Pair of Linear Equations,

Quadratic Equations,

Progressions,

Coordinate Geometry,

Similar Triangles,

Mensuration,

Probability,

Statistics,

Trigonometry,

Applications of Trigonometry

Tangents and Secants to a Circle. General Science PHYSICS: Heat

Reflection of light by different surfaces

Refraction of light at plane surfaces

Human eye and colourful world

Electric current

Electromagnetism CHEMISTRY: Classification of elements- The periodic table

Chemical Bonding

Principles of metallurgy

Carbon and its compounds

Chemicals reactions and equations

Acids, bases, and salt

Structure of Atoms BIOLOGY: Nutrition

Respiration

Transportation

Excretion

Coordination

Reproduction

Coordination in the life process

Heredity

Our environment

Natural resources Social Science HISTORY First Struggle for Freedom,

Important events of the Indian Struggle for Independence. GEOGRAPHY Types and Description of Special Industries

Transport- Utility and Types

India Resources

Natural Calamities CIVICS Kashmir problem and India's relation with neighbouring countries

Federal system ECONOMICS The ancient and modern concept of economic development

Service sector

Consumer awareness

Economic system

Increase in population, unemployment, communalism, terrorists and drug addiction English Reading (Three passages of about 650 words).

Writing (Linguistic Task, Short composition like notice/message/telegram).

Grammar (Tenses, Active/Passive Voice, Connectors, Types of Sentences, Phrases/Clauses, Determiners, Prepositions).

Literature (RTC and extended questions from Prose and Drama). Hindi (First/Second Language) Baraste Badal Hum Bharatwasi

Lokgeet

International Hindi

Bhakti Pad

Swarajya ki Neev

Kan-Kan Ka Adhikari

Dakshini Ganga Godavari

Niti ke Dohe

Jal hi Jeevan Hai

Dharti ke sawaal, Antariksha ke jawaab