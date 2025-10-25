BSEAP 10th Syllabus 2025-26: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh (also known as BSEAP), is set to conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for the 2025-26 academic session. For students aiming to score top marks, having a clear understanding of the AP SSC Syllabus 2025-26 is the foundational step. This syllabus acts as the definitive roadmap, outlining the core topics, chapters, and the overall exam pattern for all major subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Languages.
A strategic preparation plan begins and ends with the official BSEAP 10th Syllabus. By analyzing the breakdown provided here, students can efficiently allocate time, identify high-weightage topics, and streamline their revision process to ensure comprehensive coverage before the board exams.
Note: The Board has officially not released the syllabus for the academic session 2025-26 yet, the below given syllabus is according to the previous year curriculum. Students are advised to stay updated with the school and official website of the board for the syllabus of 2025-26.
Key Exam Highlights and Pattern (AP SSC 2026)
Understanding the examination structure is just as vital as knowing the syllabus content. The DGE, AP adheres to a consistent pattern that students should be familiar with.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Full Exam Name
|
Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC)
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP)
|
Frequency of Exam
|
Once a year
|
Class
|
Matriculate (Class 10)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours per subject
|
Official Website
|
bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-Wise Syllabus
The Andhra Pradesh SSC examination covers six primary papers. It is crucial for students to note the specific topics required for the 2025-26 exams, as effective preparation relies entirely on mastering these content areas.
The following table provides a clean, single-view breakdown of the essential topics covered in the AP 10th Syllabus 2025-26 across core subjects:
|
Subject
|
Chapters
|
Mathematics
|
|
General Science
|
PHYSICS:
|
CHEMISTRY:
|
BIOLOGY:
|
Social Science
|
HISTORY
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
CIVICS
|
ECONOMICS
|
English
|
|
Hindi (First/Second Language)
|
How to Download the Official AP 10th Syllabus PDF?
While the detailed subject structure is provided above, students must verify the official AP SSC Syllabus 2026 PDF on the DGE, AP website for any minor updates or changes in chapter weightage.
Here are the quick steps to download the official document:
-
Visit the official website of the AP Board, bse.ap.gov.in.
-
Navigate to the 'Academic/Syllabus' section on the homepage.
-
Click on the link titled "AP Board SSC Syllabus 2025-26" or "AP 10th Class Syllabus."
-
The syllabus will open in PDF format. Download and take a printout for offline reference and marking progress.
The release of the AP SSC Syllabus 2025-26 marks the official commencement of serious preparation for the upcoming board examinations. By utilizing the subject-wise breakdown and the key exam highlights detailed here, students can build a structured and effective study plan. Consistent revision and practicing the AP SSC model question papers are the proven methods to solidify conceptual understanding and achieve excellent results in the matriculate examination. Good luck with your preparation!
