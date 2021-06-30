NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 5 Life Processes, Download in PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 5: Download detailed and precise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Life Processes in PDF here. Get here the best-explained answers by subject experts for quick and effective learning.

Before solving the questions given in the Class 10 Science NCERT chapter- Life Processes, students should thoroughly read this chapter to grasp all the concepts explained in it. This will help you understand the problem discussed in a question and then come up with an appropriate answer.

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Science chapter: Life Processes are:

→ What are life processes?

→ Nutrition

Autotrophic nutrition

Heterotrophic nutrition

→ How do organisms obtain their nutrition?

→ Nutrition in human beings

→ Respiration

→ Transportation in human beings

→ Transportation in plants

→ Excretion in human beings

→ Excretion in plants.

Check the NCERT Solutions for Class 10m Science Chapter - Life Processes below:

Question 1: Why is diffusion insufficient to meet the oxygen requirements of Multicellular organisms like humans?

Solution: The size of the multicellular organism is very much large as compared to unicellular one. Diffusion is a passive mode of transport and can transfer gases up to a very small distance only. This mode will not be sufficient for multicellular organism needs.

Question 2: What criteria do we use to decide whether something is alive?

Solution: The main criteria to decide whether something is alive or not is the presence of life processes like:

Living things grow and respond to the changes takingplace in their surrounding.·

Living things respire, excrete and show movement.·

Living things reproduce. They produce young ones.

Question 3: What are outside raw materials used for by an organism?

Solution: Minerals, water and gases like carbon dioxide and oxygen are theoutside raw materials used by an organism.

Question 4: What processes would you consider essential for maintaining life?Solution:Processes essential for maintaining life are as follows:·

Nutrition·

Respiration·

Reproduction·

Excretion·

Movement and Locomotion

Question 5: What are the differences between autotrophic nutrition and heterotrophic nutrition? Solution:

Autotrophic Nutrition Heterotrophic Nutrition Mode of nutrition in which an organism synthesizes its own food from the simple inorganic materials like carbon dioxide and water present in the surroundings with the help of sunlight. Mode of nutrition in which an organism cannot synthesize its own food from simple inorganic materials like carbon dioxide and water and depends on other organisms for its food Eg: All plants and blue green bacteria Eg: A ll animals, humans and yeast

