NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 5 Life Processes, Download in PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 5: Download detailed and precise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Life Processes in PDF here. Get here the best-explained answers by subject experts for quick and effective learning.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 5 Life Processes
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 5 Life Processes

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Life Processes: To help students find the right approach to all the NCERT questions, Jagran Josh presents here the detailed and accurate solutions for questions given in the NCERT Class 10 Science book. These solutions will help you know the right explanation for each NCERT question and understand the technique to write perfect answers in the board examinations.

In this article, we are providing NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 5, Life Processes. All these solutions have been prepared by the subject matter experts and will help you clear your concepts. Students may download the NCERT solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter- Life Processes, in PDF format. 

Download the complete NCERT solutions for Class 10 Science: Life Processes chapter from the following link:

Career Counseling

 

Download NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 5 Life Processes

You may also refer to the following important resources for your board exam preparations:

Class 10 Science Notes for Quick Revision

Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions 

Class 10 Science Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with Answers

Before solving the questions given in the Class 10 Science NCERT chapter- Life Processes, students should thoroughly read this chapter to grasp all the concepts explained in it. This will help you understand the problem discussed in a question and then come up with an appropriate answer.

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Science chapter: Life Processes are:

→ What are life processes?

→ Nutrition

  • Autotrophic nutrition
  • Heterotrophic nutrition

→ How do organisms obtain their nutrition?

→ Nutrition in human beings

→ Respiration

→ Transportation in human beings

→ Transportation in plants

→ Excretion in human beings

→ Excretion in plants. 

Check the NCERT Solutions for Class 10m Science Chapter - Life Processes below:

Question 1: Why  is  diffusion  insufficient  to  meet  the  oxygen  requirements  of Multicellular organisms like humans?

Solution: The  size  of  the  multicellular  organism  is  very  much  large  as  compared  to  unicellular one. Diffusion is a passive mode of transport and can transfer gases up to a very small distance only. This mode will not be sufficient for multicellular organism needs.

Question 2: What criteria do we use to decide whether something is alive?

Solution: The  main  criteria  to  decide  whether  something  is  alive  or  not  is  the  presence  of  life processes like: 

Living things grow and respond to the changes takingplace in their surrounding.·

Living things respire, excrete and show movement.·

Living things reproduce. They produce young ones.

Question 3: What are outside raw materials used for by an organism?

Solution: Minerals,  water  and  gases  like  carbon  dioxide  and  oxygen  are  theoutside  raw materials used by an organism.

Question 4: What processes would you consider essential for maintaining life?Solution:Processes essential for maintaining life are as follows:·

  • Nutrition·
  • Respiration·
  • Reproduction·
  • Excretion·
  • Movement and Locomotion

Question 5: What are the differences between autotrophic nutrition and heterotrophic nutrition? Solution:

Autotrophic Nutrition

Heterotrophic Nutrition

Mode  of  nutrition  in  which  an  organism synthesizes its own food from the simple inorganic  materials  like  carbon  dioxide and  water  present  in  the  surroundings with the help of sunlight.

Mode of nutrition in which an organism

cannot synthesize its own food from

simple inorganic materials like carbon

dioxide and water and depends on other

organisms for its food

Eg: All plants and blue green bacteria

Eg: A ll animals, humans and yeast

 

Find below the link to download the latest NCERT Book for Class 10 Science:

Download Class 10 Science NCERT Book in Chapter-Wise PDF (Revised)

In the NCERT books for all subjects, you will find a variety of questions at the end of each chapter. These can be short or long answer type questions, multiple choice type questions or fill-in-the-blanks questions. Students must try to get appropriate answers to all these questions as it will help to get a thorough understanding of each topic and gain confidence to solve other similar problems in the examinations.

Check NCERT Books and Solutions from Class 4 to Class 12

We at Jagran Josh, provide the latest version of NCERT Books and NCERT solutions for all major subjects in class 4 to class 12. All the solutions have been prepared by the subject experts and are provided with detailed and appropriate explanation. Students must check these Free NCERT solutions to know the perfect answers for all questions given in NCERT books.

Class 4

NCERT Book for Class 4 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 4 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 4 EVS

NCERT Solutions for Class 4 EVS

Class 5

NCERT Book for Class 5 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 5 EVS

NCERT Solutions for Class 5 EVS

Class 6

NCERT Book for class 6 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 6 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Science

Class 7

NCERT Book for Class 7 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 Science

Class 8

NCERT Book for Class 8 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 8 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 Science

Class 9

NCERT Book for class 9 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths

NCERT Book for class 9 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Science

Class 10

NCERT Book for class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Book for class 10 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 11

NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 12

Keep visiting Jagran Josh to get latest updates and reliable study material for preparations of all school and board examinations.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play