NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 9 Light- Reflection and Refraction, Download in PDF

Check NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter Light- Reflection and Refraction below:
Question 1: Define the principal focus of a concave mirror.
Solution: A point on principal axis on which parallel light rays converges after reflecting from the mirror is called the principal focus of a concave mirror.
Question 2: The radius of curvature of a spherical mirror is 20 cm. What is its focal length?
Solution:
Radius of curvature, R = 20 cm
Radius of curvature of a spherical mirror = 2 × Focal length (f)
R = 2f
⇒ f = R/2
⇒ f = 20/2 = 10 cm
Hence, the focal length of the given spherical mirror is 10 cm.
Question 3: Name a mirror that can give an erect and enlarged image of an object.
Solution: When an object is placed between the pole and the principal focus of a concave mirror, virtual, erect, and enlarged image is formed.
Question 4: Why do we prefer a convex mirror as a rear-view mirror in vehicles?
Solution: Convex mirror forms a virtual, erect, and diminished image of the objects that are placed in front of it. These mirrors give a wide field of view, which allows the driver to see most of the traffic behind him. Thus, they are preferred as a rear-view mirror in vehicles.
Question 5: Find the focal length of a convex mirror whose radius of curvature is 32 cm.
Solution:
Since the image formed here is real so it is inverted.
Therefore, Magnification produced, m = –3
Object distance, u = –10cm
Image distance, v = ?
Now, magnification produced by a spherical mirror is:
m = −Image distance/Object distance
⇒ m = −v/u
⇒ −3 = −v/−10
⇒ v = −30cm
Before solving the questions given in the Class 10 Science NCERT chapter- Light- Reflection and Refraction, students should thoroughly read this chapter to grasp all the concepts explained in it. This will help you understand the problem discussed in a question and then come up with an appropriate answer.
Main topics discussed in Class 10 Science chapter: Light- Reflection and Refraction are:
- Reflection of light
- Spherical mirrors
- Image formation by spherical mirrors
- Sign convention for spherical mirrors
- Mirror formula and magnification
- Refraction of light
- Refraction through a rectangular glass slab
- Refractive index
- Refraction by spherical lenses
- Image formation by lenses and their ray diagrams
- Sign convention for spherical lenses
- Lens formula and magnification
- Power of a lens
