NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 11 The Human Eye and The Colourful World, Download in PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 10:

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Science chapter: Human Eye and Colourful World are:

Structure and working of the human eye

Power of accommodation

Defects of vision and their correction

Refraction of light through a prism

Dispersion of white light by a glass prism

Atmospheric refraction

Scattering of light

Tyndall effect and its applications

Q. What is the far point and near point of the human eye with normal vision?

Sol. The far point of the normal human eye is infinity. The far point of the eye is the maximum distance to which the eye can see the objects clearly.

The near point of the eye is the minimum distance of the object from the eye, which can be seen distinctly without strain. For a normal human eye, this distance is 25 cm.

Q. A student has difficulty reading the blackboard while sitting in the last row. What could be the defect the child is suffering from? How can it be corrected?

Sol. He is unable to see distant objects clearly. He is suffering from myopia. This defect can be corrected by using a concave lens.

Q. The human eye can focus objects at different distances by adjusting the focal length of the eye lens. This is due to

(a) Presbyopia

(b) Accommodation

(c) Near-sightedness

(d) Far-sightedness

Sol. (b) Accommodation

Q. What happens to the image distance in the eye when we increase the distance of an object from the eye?

Sol. When we increase the distance of an object from the eye, the image distance in the eye does not change. The increase in the object distance is compensated by the change in the focal length of the eye lens. The focal length of the eyes changes in such a way that the image is always formed at the retina of the eye.

