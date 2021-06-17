NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 4 Carbon and Its Compounds, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 4 - Carbon and Its Compounds are provided here to help you get the accurate and simple answers to all questions given in the chapter.

To help students find the right approach to all the NCERT questions given in Class 10 Science chapter 4, we are providing here detailed and accurate solutions. These NCERT Solutions will help you know the right explanation for each NCERT question and understand the technique to write perfect answers in the CBSE board examinations. All these solutions have been prepared by the subject matter experts and will help you clear your concepts. Students may download all the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 4 - Carbon and its Compounds in the form of PDF.

Check NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 4 below:

Question 1: Ethane, with the molecular formula C 2 H 6 has

(a) 6 covalent bonds.

(b) 7 covalent bonds.

(c) 8 covalent bonds.

(d) 9 covalent bonds.

Solution: (b) Ethane has 7 covalent bonds.

Question 2: Butanone is a four-carbon compound with the functional group

(a) carboxylic acid.

(b) Aldehyde

(c) ketone

(d) alcohol

Solution: (c) The functional group of butanone is ketone.

Question 3: While cooking, if the bottom of the vessel is getting blackened on the outside, it means that

(a) The food is not cooked completely.

(b) The fuel is not burning completely.

(c) The fuel is wet.

(d) The fuel is burning completely.

Solution: (b)While cooking, if the bottom of the vessel is getting blackened on the outside, then it means that the fuel is not burning completely.

Question 4: Explain the nature of the covalent bond using the bond formation in CH 3 Cl.

Solution: Carbon forms a bond by sharing its four electrons with other atoms. These bonds that are formed by sharing electrons are known as covalent bonds. In this bonding, both atoms share the valence electrons. Here, carbon requires 4 electrons to complete its octet and each hydrogen atom requires one electron to complete its octet. Chlorine requires one electron to complete the octet. Thus, all of these atoms share the electrons. With this formation, carbon forms 3 bonds with hydrogen and one bond with chlorine.

Question 5: Draw the electron dot structures for

(a) Ethanoic acid

(b) H 2 S

(c) Propanone

(d) F 2

Solution:

(a) Ethanoic acid

(b) H 2 S

(c) Propanone

(d) F 2

Get the complete NCERT solutions for Class 10: Carbon and its Compounds, from the following link:

You may also refer to the following important resources for the annual board exam preparations:

Class 10 Science Notes for Quick Revision

Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions

Class 10 Science Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with Answers

Before coming to NCERT Solutions, students must have read the complete chapter thoroughly to have a good understanding of the concepts of Carbon and its Compounds. This will help them understand the problem discussed in a question and then come up with an appropriate solution.

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Science Chapter - Carbon and its Compounds are:

→ Bonding in carbon and its versatile nature

→ Saturated and unsaturated carbon compounds

→ Carbon compounds in the form of chains, branches and rings

→ Homologous series

→ Nomenclature of carbon compounds

→ Chemical properties of carbon compounds

Combustion

Oxidation

Addition reaction

Substitution reaction

→ Important carbon compounds – ethanol and ethanoic acid

→ Soaps and detergents.

Find below the link to download the latest NCERT Book for Class 10 Science:

Check NCERT Books and Solutions from Class 4 to Class 12

We at Jagran Josh, provide the latest version of NCERT Books and NCERT solutions for all major subjects in class 4 to class 12. All the solutions have been prepared by the subject experts and are provided with detailed and appropriate explanations. Students must check these Free NCERT solutions to know the perfect answers for all questions given in NCERT books.

Keep visiting Jagran Josh to get latest updates and reliable study material for preparations of all school and board examinations.