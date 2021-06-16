NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 1 Chemical Reactions and Equations, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 1: Get accurate and simple NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 1 - Chemical Reactions and Equations. Download all the solutions in PDF format.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 1: NCERT Solutions form an essential study material for the Class 10 board exam preparations as most questions in exams are asked from the NCERT Book. NCERT Solutions guide you to learn the right approach for proceeding to an acceptable answer. In this article, we have provided the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter - Chemical Reactions and Equations. All these model solutions have been prepared by the subject experts. So, students who are having trouble finding the appropriate answers to the questions given in Class 10 Science NCERT Chapter 1, can see the answers given here for reference.

Before referring to the NCERT Solutions provided below, get your concepts cleared by reading the chapter thoroughly from the NCERT Book.

Main topics discussed in this chapter include:

→ Chemical equations

→ Writing a chemical equation

→ Balanced chemical equations

→ Types of chemical reactions

→ Combination reaction

→ Decomposition reaction

→ Displacement reaction

→ Double displacement reaction

→ Effects of oxidation reactions in everyday life

→ Corrosion

→ Rancidity.

Check the best-explained NCERT Solutions for Class 10: Chemical Reactions and Equations below:

Page No.6

Question 1: Why should a magnesium ribbon be cleaned before burning in air?

Solution: Magnesium is an extremely reactive metal. In presence of oxygen, it forms a layer of magnesium oxide on its surface. This layer is quite stable and doesn’t allow further reaction of magnesium with oxygen. Thus, it is necessary to clean magnesium ribbon so that the underlying metal can be available for reaction.

Question 2: Write the balanced equation for the following chemical reactions:

(i) Hydrogen + Chlorine →Hydrogen chloride

(ii) Barium chloride + Aluminium sulphate →Barium sulphate + Aluminium chloride

(iii) Sodium + Water →Sodium hydroxide + Hydrogen

Solution:

(i)H 2 (g) + Cl 2 (g) → 2HCl(g)

(ii)3BaCl 2 (s) + Al 2 (SO 4 ) 3 (s) → 3BaSO 4 (s) + 2AlCl 3 (s)

(iii)2Na(s) + 2H 2 O(l) → 2NaOH(aq) + H 2 (g)

Question 3: Write a balanced chemical equation with state symbols for the following reactions:

(i) Solutions of barium chloride and sodium sulphate in water react to give insoluble barium sulphate and the solution of sodium chloride.

(ii) Sodium hydroxide solution (in water) reacts with hydrochloric acid solution (in water) to produce sodium chloride solution and water

Solution:

(i)3BaCl2(aq) + Na 2 SO 4 (aq) → BaSO 4 (s) + 2NaCl(aq)

(ii)NaOH(aq) + HCl(aq) → NaCl(aq) + H 2 O(l)

Page No. 10

Question 1: A solution of a substance X' is used for white washing.

(i) Name the substance ‘X’and write its formula

(ii) Write the reaction of the substance ‘X’named in (i) above with water

Solution:

(i) The substance X' is calcium oxide. Its chemical formula is CaO.

(ii) Calcium oxide reacts vigorously with water to form calcium hydroxide (slaked lime).

CaO(s) + H 2 O(l) →Ca(OH) 2 (aq)

Question 2: Why is the amount of gas collected in one of the test tubes in Activity 1.7 double of the amount collected in the other? Name this gas.

Solution: Water contains hydrogen and oxygen in a ratio of 2:1. Hence, the amount of hydrogen and oxygen produced during electrolysis of water is in a 2:1 ratio. During electrolysis, since hydrogen goes to one test tube and oxygen goes to another, the amount of gas collected in one of the test tubes is double the amount collected in the other.

Page No.13

Question 1: Why does the colour of copper sulphate solution change when an iron nail is dipped in it?

Solution: When an iron nail is placed in a copper sulphate solution, iron displaces copper from copper sulphate solution and forms iron sulphate.

Fe(s) + CuSO 4 (aq) (blue) → FeSO 4 (aq) (green) + Cu(s)

Question 2: Give an example of a double displacement reaction other than the one given in Activity 1.10.

Solution: Sodium carbonate reacts with calcium chloride to form calcium carbonate and sodium chloride.)

Na 2 CO3 (aq) + CaCl 2 (aq) → CaCO 3 (s) + 2NaCl(aq)

Get the complete NCERT solutions for Class 10: Chemical Reactions and Equations, from the following link:

Download NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 1 Chemical Reactions and Equations

Also, use the following resources for revision purpose and practise of important questions for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024:

Class 10 Science Notes for Quick Revision

Class 10 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems and Solutions

Class 10 Science Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with Answers

Read the latest NCERT Book below for updated content according to which the Class 10 Board Exam 2024 will be conducted.