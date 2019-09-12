NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 7 How Do Organisms Reproduce, Download in PDF

NCERT Solutions for How Do Organisms Reproduce: Check the comprehensive, precise and free solutions for all the NCERT questions of Class 10 Science Chapter - How Do Organisms Reproduce here. Get NCERT solutions explained by subject experts.

Question 1: What is the importance of DNA copying in reproduction?

Solution: The creation of DNA copy is essential in order to produce organisms which are similar to their parents in their genetic set up. DNA contains the information necessary for the inheritance of features. DNA copying also produces variations which increases the chances of survival of the organism.

Question 2: Why is variation beneficial to the species but not necessarily for the individual

Solution: Niches are basically well defined places in an ecosystem where a population of different or same organisms live and reproduce. The population of a particular niche is well adapted to the environment of that niche. However, this population may get wiped out due to certain ecological changes like drastic temperature change. But, if some variations are present in some individuals of that population then there will still be some chances of their survival. The surviving individual can further reproduce and develop a population as per the changed niche. Thus, variation is beneficial to a species but not necessarily for the individual.

Question 3: How does binary fission differ from multiplefission?

Solutions:

Binary Fission Multiple Fission The parent organism splits to form two new organisms. Firstly, the nucleus divides into two daughter nuclei and then the constriction develops which leads to the division of the cytoplasm. Example: Amoeba The parent organism splits to form many new organisms at the same time. A cyst or a protective wall is formed around the single celled organism. Inside the cyst, nucleus of the cell splits several times to produce smaller nuclei. Division of the cytoplasm occurs quite late. Example: Plasmodium It takes place under favourable conditions. It takes place particularly during unfavorable conditions.

Question 2: How will an organism be benefitted if it reproduces through spores?

Solution: Spores have an outer hard protective covering called cyst which can withstand adverse conditions like high temperature, acidity, alkalinity and shortage of food and water. Reproduction through spores ensures that the organism can survive these adverse conditions and will not die. On the onset of favourable conditions, the cyst breaks and releases the daughter cells each forming a new organism. Spores can remain dormant till the favourable conditions become available. Spores also help in extending the niche of the organism as they are dispersed through water, air and other agencies.

Question 3: Can you think of reasons why more complex organisms cannot give rise to new individuals through regeneration?

Solution: In complex multicellular organisms, specialized cells make up tissues; tissues make up organs; organs make up organ systems; and finally organ systems make up organisms. These organisms have a very high degree of organization and thus cannot be reproduced from their cut body parts by the process of regeneration.

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Science chapter: How Do Organisms Reproduce are:

Importance of variation among organisms

Modes of reproduction used by organisms

Fission

Fragmentation

Regeneration

Budding

Vegetative propagation

Spore formation

Sexual reproduction

Importance of sexual mode of reproduction

Sexual reproduction in flowering plants

Reproduction in human beings

Male reproductive system

Female reproductive system

What happens when the egg is not fertilised?

Reproductive health

