NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science Chapter 8 Heredity and Evolution, Download PDF

In this article, we are presenting the NCERT solutions for CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 8, Heredity and Evolution.

NCERT solutions for CBSE Class 10 Science Heredity and Evolution:

Question 1: If a trait A exists in 10 % of a population of an asexually reproducing species and a trait B exists in 60 % of the same population, which trait is likely to have arisen earlier?

Solution: Trait B is likely to have arisen earlier. In asexual reproduction traits which are present in the previous generation are carried over to next generation with minimal variations. Therefore, the traits present in higher percentage have greater chances of persisting earlier.

Question 2: How does the creation of variations in a species promote survival?

Solution: Depending on the nature of variation different individuals would have different genetic set up. However, not all variations are beneficial.

Consider an example, suppose there are two strains of bacteria. One which can withstand heat and the other that cannot. Bacteria that can withstand heat will survive better in the heat wave.

Significance of Variations:

They are the primary source of evolution.

Animals are able to adapt themselves to the changing environment.

Variation gives the organism the individuality of its own.

Without variations, there would be no concept of heredity. All the individuals would be identical in all aspects.

Question 3: How do Mendel’s experiments show that the traits may be dominant or recessive?

Solution: Mendel took pea plants with different characteristics – a tall plant and a short plant, produced progeny from them and then calculated the percentages of the tall and short progeny.

Mendel first crossed pure bred tall plants with pure bred dwarf pea plants and found that only tall pea plants were produced in the first generation or F 1 . No dwarf pea plants were obtained in the first generation of progeny.

Thus, Mendel concluded that F 1 showed the traits of only one of the parent plant: tallness. The trait of the other parent plant did not show up in the progeny.

Mendel then crossed the tall pea plants of the F1 generation and found that tall plants and dwarf plants obtained in the F 2 generation are in the ratio 3:1. Mendel noted that the dwarf trait of the parent pea plant which had seemingly disappeared in the first generation progeny reappeared in the second generation. Mendel called the repressed trait of dwarfness as recessive trait and expressed trait of tallness as dominant trait.

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Science chapter: Heredity and Evolution are:

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Science chapter: Heredity and Evolution are:

Accumulation of variation during reproduction

Heredity

Inherited traits

Mendel’s contributions to inheritance rules

Sex determination

Evolution

Acquired and inherited traits

Speciation

Evolution and classification

Tracing evolutionary relationships

Fossils

Evolution by stages

Human evolution.

