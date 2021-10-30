CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Science Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: Find CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Science previous years Question Papers. These Question Papers will be helpful to understand the latest pattern in which questions might be asked in the examinations.

CBSE Science Previous Year Question Paper Class 10: CBSE Class 10 Science is one of the major subjects and it plays a crucial role in choosing the career stream in the higher secondary level. So, a good score in Class 10 Science exam will act as a push to choose your desired stream and give you the confidence of performing well in the same. Scoring high in CBSE Class 10 Science will become very easy with the set of previous year question papers that we have provided in this article.

Here, we have provided the CBSE Class 10 Science previous year questions papers from 2015 onwards. provided here below in this article. Solving these previous year question papers will prove to be of great help to analyse your grip over various concepts learned in class 10 Science and can help you deal with the fear of not knowing what the CBSE Science board exam will bring. It will also give you an idea about the important questions and topics to be prepared for the board examination.

In this article, we are providing the CBSE Class 10 Science previous years' question papers along with their thorough solutions and CBSE marking schemes. CBSE question papers of class 10 Science from the year 2015 to 2020, are provided here in PDF format.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10 Science



What is the importance of the Science Question Paper for the CBSE Class 10 Students?

Previous years' question papers serve as the most important source to gain an insight into the pattern of questions asked over the years. Many times questions are repeated directly or indirectly in the board examinations, so it will help students to gain confidence and score good marks in exams.

CBSE Class 10th Previous Years’ Question Papers PDF

Why should one solve Science Previous Year’s Question Papers?

Although the pattern of examination and format of paper may have changed in comparison to the previous years, and the syllabus has gone major updates, the approach and crux of the syllabus stay the same.

To check what has been rationalised in the latest syllabus, check CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2022-23.

So, questions asked in the previous years’ exam papers retain their importance for the board exams 2022-23 as well.

Moreover, the previous years' board exam papers are always considered as a sure-shot way of covering a good part of syllabus effectively in relatively less time.

