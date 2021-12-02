Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam 2021-22 Over: Download Question Paper, Answer Key; Check Exam Analysis

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper (Term 1) is provided here for download in PDF. Also, check the Class 10 Science Answer Key for today’s paper to know the correct answers to all questions given in the paper.

Created On: Dec 2, 2021 13:45 IST
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Term 1 (2021-22)
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Term 1 (2021-22)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the Class 10 Science paper today all across the country. The paper was conducted successfully between 11:30 AM and 01:00 PM. Question papers were distributed before 11:30 AM to provide extra 20 minutes to students for reading the paper before they started writing. We managed to get the original question paper of Class 10 Science for which the board examination was conducted today. The CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Question Paper 2021 is provided here in PDF format.

Exclusive! CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam Analysis (by Experts) & Students’ Feedback

Along with the question paper, students can also access the CBSE Class 10 Science Answer Key (Exclusive) for today’s paper. This answer key is solely prepared by the experts and is not the one released by the CBSE Board. The official answer key will also be made available here soon after the board will release it on cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Question Paper

General Instructions:

1.The Question Paper contains three sections.

2.Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3.Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4.Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

5.All questions carry equal marks.

6.There is no negative marking.  

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

Screenshot of CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Question Paper:

 

Section A

.

.

.

Download the CBSE Class 10 Science question paper and marking scheme from the following links:

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 (PDF)

CBSE Marking Scheme of Class 10 Science Paper Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (By Experts)

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Most Important Resources for High Score in Term 1 Board Exam

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (8)

Post Comment

0 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • Amit kumarjust now
    Sir plz answer key
    Reply
  • shizajust now
    we need answer key please upload it fast
    Reply
  • shizajust now
    we need answer key please upload it fast
    Reply
  • Prashant kumar36 mins ago
    Sir mere ko ansley chaea
    Reply
  • Swati40 mins ago
    When you post answer key of science
    Reply
    Replies:
    Gauravjust now
    Answer key
Load More