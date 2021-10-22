CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22: Check Most Important Resources for Exceptional Performance in Term 1 Exam

Check important resources like Sample Papers, MCQs, Practice Books and Important Questions to prepare for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22. These resources are best to reduce stress and perform well in the MCQ-based Term 1 Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Educations, CBSE has released the date sheet for Class 10 Term 1 Examination. The MCQ-based Term 1 Exam 2021-22 for Class 10 will start from 30th October, 2021 and will continue till 11th December, 2021. In these last days before the exams, students must get ready with all the necessary resources for a quick and effective revision. They should study important stuff that will keep them confident and help them score high in their first ever board exam. We are presenting here the most important study material and resources for class 10 students that are extremely helpful in preparing for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. You will get here all that you need to make your MCQ-Based exam a big success that can add an exceptional score to your Final CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 Result.

Check important resources below:

1. MCQs and Question Bank by CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released question bank for some major subjects of Class 10. This question bank includes chapter-wise MCQs of different typologies like case-based MCQs and extract-based MCQs. These important resources by CBSE are going to be of great help to practice important questions and get familiar with the different ways the MCQs can be asked in the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22. Check the following links to get the CBSE Question Bank for different subjects:

2. MCQs by Jagran Josh (Subject-Wise)

Subject-experts at Jagran Josh have also prepared MCQs for major subjects of CBSE Class 10. These questions are based on important concepts. All questions are provided with correct answers. Some questions in Maths and Science have also been provided with explanations that will help students understand the procedure/logic behind the answer (correct option). Check the following links to get chapter-wise MCQs for some of the important subjects of Class 10:

3. Important Questions (subjective) for Revision Purpose

Since the CBSE Class 10 MCQ-based Paper of each subject will be of one and half an hour duration, this means students will have to solve questions of varying difficulty levels. So, to attempt all types of MCQs accurately, it is quite necessary that students have a grip over all important topics and concepts. We have collated important questions based on previous years’ exams and NCERT Books. These subjective type questions will help you revise the topics and concepts that can be tested in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam. These questions and answers can be practiced merely for the purpose of revision as subjective questions will not be a part of the term 1 exam. Check the following link to read the important questions prepared by subject experts:

4. NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions (Latest and Exclusive)

There is no match to the importance of NCERT Books for the CBSE Board Exam be it an MCQs-based or a subjective type exam. In every exam, the questions are going to be picked from the NCERT Books directly or indirectly. In all types of questions, either case-based or assertion-reason type, concepts are not going to be different than those discussed in the Class 10 NCERT Books. The firm belief in the NCERT Books has been developed from their role in the previous years’ CBSE Board Exams. Therefore, besides following the reference books, all class 10 students must have studied each and every line of the NCERT Books for outstanding performance in the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. Check the following links to get the latest and exclusive NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions for all important subjects of class 10:

5. Practice Books of Sample Papers for Term 1 Exam

The CBSE Board has provided new practice books of sample papers for all major subjects of Class 10. These practice books have been specially prepared for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 exam with the help of Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers and CBSE Experts at Educart. These books have more than 10 sample papers based on the latest CBSE pattern. All the MCQs in these papers are provided with detailed solutions. The CBSE Practice Book of Sample Papers comes with an OMR sheet that will help students understand how to fill these sheets precisely. Students can practice a handful of questions by buying these books at minimal prices from amazon. The link to get access to these practice books is mentioned below:

All these important resources are enough to get a perfect score in the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22 that will act as a booster for a student’s overall performance in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22.

