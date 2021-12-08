CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Exam Tomorrow: Check Important Grammar MCQs for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Grammar Questions and Answers in MCQ format are provided here for the Term 1 Exam 2021-22 that will be held tomorrow. Practice all the important questions for last minute revision and score high in the paper.

CBSE: Important grammar questions for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Term 1 Exam 2021 are provided here. These are the multiple choice type questions that have been developed by the experienced teachers for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A. All the questions have been prepared according to the revised CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Hindi A for Term 1.

MCQs for the following parts of grammar are provided:

Vakya Bhed - रचनाके आधार पर वाक्य भेद

Vachya - वाच्य

Pad Parichay - पदपरिचय

Ras - रस

MCQs based on all the above topics will be asked in tomorrow’s CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Exam. Therefore, it is quite essential that students practice a lot of questions from these topics to do well in their Hindi paper and score maximum marks.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Important Grammar Questions for Term 1 Exam:

In CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Exam 2021-22, grammar MCQs will be asked for total 16 marks. Marks breakup will be as follows:

