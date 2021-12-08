Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Exam Tomorrow: Check Important Grammar MCQs for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Grammar Questions and Answers in MCQ format are provided here for the Term 1 Exam 2021-22 that will be held tomorrow. Practice all the important questions for last minute revision and score high in the paper.

Created On: Dec 8, 2021 16:26 IST
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Grammar MCQs for Term 1 Exam
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Grammar MCQs for Term 1 Exam

CBSE: Important grammar questions for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Term 1 Exam 2021 are provided here. These are the multiple choice type questions that have been developed by the experienced teachers for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A. All the questions have been prepared according to the revised CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Hindi A for Term 1.  

MCQs for the following parts of grammar are provided:

  • Vakya Bhed - रचनाके आधार पर वाक्य भेद
  • Vachya - वाच्य
  • Pad Parichay - पदपरिचय
  • Ras - रस

MCQs based on all the above topics will be asked in tomorrow’s CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Exam. Therefore, it is quite essential that students practice a lot of questions from these topics to do well in their Hindi paper and score maximum marks.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Important Grammar Questions for Term 1 Exam:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Grammar Important MCQs - Vakya Bhed (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Grammar Important MCQs - Vachya (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Grammar Important MCQs - Pad Parichay (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Grammar Important MCQs - Ras (PDF)

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Syllabus for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

In CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Exam 2021-22, grammar MCQs will be asked for total 16 marks. Marks breakup will be as follows:

Students should also practice questions from CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22. In addition to this, the board also released the practice questions for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Exam. Links to both these important resources are provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 with Answer Key

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Practice Questions for Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (by CBSE Board)

  

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (6)

Post Comment

9 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • shubhamy1 hour ago
    Nice question
    Reply
  • Kaalabacha1 hour ago
    fck u all come to my house porncentre
    Reply
  • Kaalabacha1 hour ago
    xxxxxxxxxxxx sex xxxxxxxxxx fcl
    Reply
  • HI how R u2 hrs ago
    qqq
    Reply
  • HI how R u2 hrs ago
    gg
    Reply
Load More