CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Term 1 Sample Paper 2021 (with Answers and Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Sample Question Paper for the upcoming Term 1 Exam 2021 is provided here along with CBSE Marking Scheme cum solution of the paper. These resources are of great help to prepare for the Hindi A exam in the right way.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021: Download from here the new CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 Hindi Course A. This sample question paper will make you familiar with the latest paper pattern that will be followed in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam. This sample paper is based on the new assessment policy for class 10 according to which the term 1 exam will a MCQ-based test for class 10 students.

Structure of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Sample Question Paper 2021 is as follows:

The Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper contains 10 questions with each questions having sub-questions. The paper is divided into three sections; A, B and C. Section A has 20 questions. Any 10 questions are to be attempted. Section B has 20 questions. Any 16 questions are to be attempted. Section C has 14 questions. All questions are compulsory. Time allowed - 90 Minutes Maximum Marks - 40 Marks

Get below the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Sample Paper 2021

Download the full sample paper and the marking scheme from the links mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Term 1 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

Before solving the CBSE Sample Paper, students must have covered the Hindi A Term 1 Syllabus. The syllabus has details of all topics and chapters that need to be covered for the term 1 exam. Moreover, the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Syllabus will also help you know the weightage of different sections for the exam. Go to the following link to download the new term-wise syllabus in PDF:

