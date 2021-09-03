CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022

CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 1) for Hindi (Course A) subject is available here. This syllabus has all the details of the chapters and topics to be covered in first term. It also mentions the question paper structure for the Term 1 Hindi Exam.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Syllabus for Term 1 of academic session 2021-2022 is provided here for download in PDF. This is the revised syllabus which the board released according to the new assessment pattern applied for class 10. The Term 1 evaluation will be done by conducting the term-end exam which is scheduled for November-December 2021. This will be a MCQ-based exam that will be entirely based on the revised CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022:

To get the most benefit of the CBSE Revised Syllabus, read the latest NCERT Books for CBSE Class 10 Hindi. CBSE also recommends all its students to follow the NCERT books for authentic information and get a thorough understanding of the concepts. Moreover, all the questions in the CBSE Board Exams are based on the concepts explained in the NCERT Books. Therefore, it becomes quite necessary for the students to read the NCERT Books thoroughly if they want to obtain high scores in their board exams.

