CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Practice Questions for Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Released by CBSE Board; PDF here

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Paper will be held Tomorrow (9th December, 2021). Check here important practice questions to prepare for the Hindi A paper. All the questions with answers are published by the CBSE board.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct the Hindi (Course A) paper for Class 10 tomorrow. To help students prepare good and important questions for the exam, the board has already published a question bank for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A. This question bank includes MCQs of different types like questions based on unseen passages, grammar MCQs, extract-based MCQs from textbooks and questions of other formats that will be asked in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Paper. We have provided here all questions in PDF format you can save and practice questions for last-minute revision and self-assessment.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Paper will have total 10 questions with each having a specific number of sub-questions. All questions will be of MCQ type. The question paper be divided into three sections - A, B and C where

Section A will have 20 questions based on Reading. Any 10 questions have to be attempted.

Section B will have 20 questions based on Grammar. Any 16 questions have to be attempted.

Section C will have 14 questions based on Textbooks all being compulsory.

