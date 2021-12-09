CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Download PDF; Check Answer Key & Analysis

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Question Paper and Answer Key for the Term 1 Exam 2021-22 are provided here in PDF. Check paper analysis and student feedback also.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22: CBSE Class 10 students wrote their Hindi paper today. The board conducted the examination for both Papers - Hindi A and Hindi B. Question paper of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Exam 2021-22 is provided here in PDF. We have also provided here the expert answer key of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Question Paper 2021. You may check the answer key to know the correct answers to all questions.

Exclusive: CBSE Answer Key of Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (By Experts)

Exclusive: CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Analysis and Students’ Feedback (Term 1 Exam 2021)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 1 Question Paper Format was as follows:

1.The Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper consisted of 10 questions with each question having sub-questions.

2.The paper was divided into three sections; A, B and C.

Section A had 20 questions out of which any 10 questions were o be attempted.

Section B had 20 questions out of which any 16 questions were to be attempted.

Section C had 14 questions with all being compulsory.

3.Time allowed - 90 Minutes

4.Maximum Marks - 40 Marks

A screenshot of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper 2021-22 (Hard Copy) is shown below:

Download the full paper and its marking scheme from the following table: