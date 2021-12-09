CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Class 10 Hindi Paper Analyais, Answer Key & Latest Updates Here

CBSE Class 10 Hindi MCQ-based Term 1 Paper was held today. We have presented here the after-exam analysis and reactions for both papers- A & B. Question Paper PDF is also provided with the answer key.

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: CBSE Class 10 students write their Hindi paper today. Term 1 examination for Hindi (Course A) and Hindi (Course B) papers was conducted between 11:30 AM to 01:30 PM. After the exam got over, we tried to reach out to a few students to know their reactions on the difficulty level and the pattern of the paper. Experts also reviewed both the papers and shared the analysis with us. Read this full article to know students’ reactions and expert analysis of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

Students feedback for CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Paper

A general feedback of the students for today’s Class 10 Hindi Paper is mentioned below:

Difficulty level of the paper - Very Easy

The most difficult part of the paper - Grammar questions were a little troubling.

The easiest part of the paper - Unseen passages and textbook questions were very easy.

Was the paper lengthy: No, it could be attempted easily in 90 minutes.

Paper pattern: The Hindi question paper pattern was entirely same as that of the latest sample paper

Nothing in the paper was asked beyond the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Syllabus.

Thus, students were quite happy with todays’ CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper. The expected to score the highest marks in this paper.

Experts review it as the easiest paper

Experts went through the paper and after analysing all the questions they called it very easy and simple paper. “Even a below average students would manage to easily pass the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 1 Paper” said an expert.

