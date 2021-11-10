CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Check Question Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme & Important Details for Effective Preparation

CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 can be checked from here along with important resources for effective preparation and high score in the English Paper.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 is going to be the first of its kind test for the class 10th students. It will be conducted in a different format. Here, we will discuss the examination pattern for CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) for Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. You will get to know the latest paper pattern, section-wise weightage and types of questions for the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. All these examination aspects along with important details and resources will help you in quick and effective preparations for the exam and score high marks.

New* Best Resources to Score Maximum Marks in CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22

CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021-22 will be of 50 marks with wherein theory paper will be conducted for 40 marks and remaining 10 marks will be calculated from internal assessment for Term 1.

CBSE Class 10 English Theory Paper Term 1 Exam 2021-22

The theory paper will be based on 50% of the syllabus as is prescribed for term 1 by the CBSE Board. Selective chapters from the Class 10 English Textbooks - First Flight & Footprints without Feet will be assessed in CBSE Term 1 Exam.

Section-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper 2021-22 is as follows:

Details of topics for each section can be checked from the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Syllabus 2021-22 . You must check the names of chapters and topics for term 1 carefully to prepare only the relevant content for the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021-22. Also, check the components of internal assessment from this latest syllabus and prepare accordingly.

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Question Paper Design for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

Class 10 English question paper design or question paper format for term 1 exam will help you know the distribution of questions along with their type and weighatge for Class 10 English Term 1 Exam.

1. CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper will have 60 questions divided into three sections.

Section A - Reading: It will have 18 questionS. Any 14 need to be attempted.

It will have 18 questionS. Any 14 need to be attempted. Section B - Writing & Grammar: It will have 12 questions. Any 10 need to be attempted.

It will have 12 questions. Any 10 need to be attempted. Section C - Literature: It will have 30 questions. Any 26 need to be attempted.

2. Question paper will be of 40 marks.

3. All questions in the paper would carry equal weightage.

4. There will be no negative marking.

Check CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 to know the paper pattern in detail.

Note: In CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper 2021-22, students will have to attempt a total of 50 questions for 40 marks in all. Since, all the questions will carry equal weightage, each question will be of 0.8 mark.

Check below links to important MCQs (Published by CBSE) for Class 10 Englsih Term 1 Exam :

Students must prepare for their first MCQ-based Test according to the latest pattern and revised CBSE Syllabus. In addition to this, they should thoroughly follow the NCERT Books and Solutions to score high marks in their CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

Important resources for CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam are given below:

NCERT Books for Class 10 English (latest edition)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English

Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers for Class 10 English (By Jagran Josh)