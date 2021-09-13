CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper 2021-2022 for Term 1 (with Answers): Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Sample Paper for the upcoming Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022 is available here. Along with the sample paper, you will also get here the solution cum marking scheme to check correct answers.

CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-2022 is provided here along with its Marking Scheme. Both the sample paper and marking scheme are available for download in PDF so that students can use these important resources at their convenience. The sample paper will help you know how MCQ of different types will be asked in the paper. You will also get an idea about the difficulty level of the paper. You will be able to check the correct answers to all questions from the CBSE Marking Scheme. Practice all the questions thoroughly to perform well in your CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021-2022

CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature (184) Term 1 Sample Question Paper 2021-2022

Time: 90 Minutes

Max. Marks: 40

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains THREE sections.

2. Section A-READING has 18 questions. Attempt a total of 14 questions, as per specific instructions for each question.

3. Section B-WRITING & GRAMMAR has 12 questions. Attempt a total of 10 questions, as per specific instructions for each question.

4. Section C-LITERATURE has 30 questions. Attempt 26 questions, as per specific instructions for each question.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

READING

I. Read the passage given below.

I. Nature is our mother, our first teacher. The greatest lesson that she teaches us is to maintain an equilibrium in life. We learn to maintain composure through our joys, sorrows and fears. In fact, there are a thousand lessons that nature can teach us, provided we look for them.

II. With time, a sapling grows into a full-grown tree; something so tiny and delicate develops into a strong tree capable of supporting others. No matter how tall it grows, how much it may flourish, or how many animals and birds it may support, its roots are firmly buried from where it once rose. That’s a lesson - to keep ourselves grounded, respect and embrace our roots, and give something back to those humble beginnings that nurtured usinto who we are.

III. Then there is the message of peaceful coexistence. ‘I am because we are.’ Nature provides every creature a chance to exist. However, the existence of one creature or being depends on the existence of the other. The tiger eats the antelope; without the antelope, the tiger wouldn’t survive. Likewise, without tigers, the over-abundance of antelopes would cause them to starve to death.

IV. I wonder if you have noticed that when birds or squirrels see a predator, they give out an alarm call to their fellow creatures, of the lurking danger. They put themselves in danger to save the lives of others. Many animals, like the salmon, usually die after they spawn, but this doesn’t stop them. One life extinguished for the betterment of others is a small price to pay.

V. The snow melts in the warmth of spring to give birth to fresh green leaves. In autumn these leaves age into shades of gold only to be buried in the cold grave of winter. Change is inevitable; the sooner we embrace this, the better it is for us. We must also understand that even in pain there is growth. If you cut a hole in the tree, it will grow around it. No matter what may come in its way, a river will continue to flow. Similarly, no matter what grief may break your heart, nature teaches us that life goes on.

VI. Keep in mind life isn’t about making lists and trying to be one step ahead of others. Life is to live. Take a break-stop being a workaholic, and smell the roses, do whatever makes you feel happy and most of all spend some time with nature to pick up invaluable lessons. (419 words)

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer any eight out of the ten questions by choosing the correct option.

Q.1 According to the author, what, from the following, is the greatest lesson being taught by nature?

A. balanced in our emotions.

B. partial to joys in life.

C. afraid of unhappiness.

D. indifferent to fears.

Q.2 Select the option that suitably completes the dialogue with reference to paragraph II.

Jai: I’ve done well for myself in this school. I’m the best they have. I can get admission anywhere. This is my moment!

Sid: Congratulations! Just remember, we should …………………………………….

A. become strong despite our weakness.

B. be kind and supportive towards everyone.

C. respect the origins from where we have grown.

D. nurture ourselves well from the beginning.

Q.3 Choose the option that best conveys the message in - ‘I am because we are.’

A. Tigers are dependent on antelope

B. Antelope are dependent on tigers

C. Humans are dependent on animals

D. Everyone is dependent on each other

Q.4 What qualities do the birds and squirrels display when they warn others of possible danger? Choose one option from the following:

A. Observation skills and alertness.

B. Tendency to get easily frightened.

C. Selfless assistance to help others.

D. Determination to protect themselves.

Q.5 Select the option with the underlined words that can suitably replace lurking (paragraph IV).

A. The policeman pulled up the person who was wandering aimlessly through the city.

B. The thief knew that remaining hidden was the best strategy to avoid being caught.

C. The policeman was caught on camera while pouncing with force, to grab the fleeing culprit.

D. The thief was walking boldly into the house thinking it was devoid of residents.

Q.6 A Portmanteau words like smog (smoke + fog), is a blend of words in which parts of multiple words are combined into a new word.

From the options given below, select a Portmanteau word that appears in the paraVI.

A. coexistence

B. workaholic

C. full-grown

D. flourish

Q.7 Select the qualities from paragraph III, that the author wants us to imbibe.

Being-

(1) acceptive

(2) passionate

(3) emotional

(4) resilient

(5) perceptive

A. (2), (4) and (5)

B. (1), (3) and (4)

C. (1), (4) and (5)

D. (3), (4) and (5)

Q.8 Which of the following is shown by the changing of seasons?

A. The beauty of nature.

B. Nature’s creativity.

C. All seasons are equal.

D. Nothing lasts forever.

Q.9 What does the writer advise, in paragraph VI?

A. Indulging in competition with others.

B. Making priority lists.

C. Taking life seriously.

D. Having free time for ourselves.

Q.10 Choose the option that lists the quote best expressing the central idea of the passage.

A. Nature: She pardons no mistakes. Her yea is yea, and her nay, nay. -Ralph Waldo Emerson

B. Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better. - A. Einstein

C. Nature never deceives us; it is we who deceive ourselves. -Jean Jacques Rousseau

D. All the ugliness of the world can best be forgotten in the beauty of nature! -Mehmet Murat

