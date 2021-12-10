CBSE Class 10 English Practice MCQs by Board for Term 1 Exam 2021: Check Important Questions for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021-22 will be held Tomorrow. To do well in the English paper, practice important MCQs with answers provided below. These questions are released by the CBSE Board.

CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper will be conducted tomorrow, on 11th December, 2021. The paper will consist of MCQ type questions. All the three sections in the paper - Reading, Grammar and Literature will have multiple choice type questions only. So, practice a variety of MCQs to do well in tomorrow’s Class 10 English Exam. We have provided here 60 practice questions for CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam. These questions have been exclusively published by the CBSE Board for Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Term 1 Exam. All the questions are of MCQ format based on unseen passages, grammar and English textbooks. Answers are also provided for all questions for reference. Read all important MCQs for last minute revision and prepare important questions for Term 1 English Exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Important Practice Questions for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

I.Read the passage given below. I. Despite plenty of nay-sayers, the textbook is dead. It just doesn’t know it yet and continues on walking about as though alive. I even have one, A Text-Book of Physics, on my bookshelf beside me that was printed in 1891. It has some line drawings and no colour. Today, textbooks have lots of colourful images and engaging questions sprinkled about them. They also have tons of advice for teachers on how to use them effectively.

II.The word “textbook” originated in the 1720s, almost 300 years ago. It’s had a good run and is ready to retire. Those who argue that you cannot learn well without a textbook ignore the centuries prior to 1720 when lots of people learned and learned well with no textbooks anywhere. You can learn without textbooks. That’s certain. But why should we bother to change something that’s worked for 300 years? Many deliver the verdict in a single word: technology. That’s way too simplistic.

III.We’ve seen film loops, overhead projectors, motion picture projectors, machine scoring of tests and a myriad of other technological innovations in classrooms, but the textbook remains. No, technology alone will not end the reign of the textbook. It takes something more, and that became available in the 1940s — the programmable electronic computer. But here we are, 70 years later, with plenty of textbooks visible. The computer was not sufficient by itself.

IV.The next big change began with ARPANET in the 1960s. This foundation led to the Internet, and its growth has been phenomenal. But a widespread communication medium alone is not sufficient to dislocate textbooks either. Inexpensive computers, easy-to-use interfaces (GUIs) and ready access to the Internet all contribute.

V."Fine," say many. "But the textbook publishers are putting their books online. They are creating e-textbooks. So, textbooks live!"

VI.This argument misses the essential difference between education technology in the earlier times and education technology in the present, other than mere cost. Computer software can be interactive. Previous education technology was, like textbooks, rather passive. Active learning is far superior to passive learning, so much so that it’s not a step, not a leap, but a rocket-propelled launch past old-fashioned learning.

VII.It’s the mental engagement with something that determines whether you learn and how well. The really big change will come when students can jump into online situations that are more like real life, and are able to use a variety of devices to reach the web and become part of the learning community. They will be guided by a combination of human mentors and machines. Furthermore, diagnostic analysis of their work will tell mentors when students are ready for certain learning and, more importantly, when they’re not.

VIII.Textbooks do not tap into our brains to realise this learning potential. Hence, today, the textbook is a zombie. It’s just waiting for that wooden stake or silver bullet to put it to a well deserved rest.

- Harry Keller, July 22, 2013

(482 words)

Source (edited): 'Textbooks are Zombies' - https://etcjournal.com/2013/07/22/textbooks-are-zombies/

Q.1 In the passage, the author talks about a well-deserved rest for the textbooks. Which of these describes the author's attitude towards textbooks?

A.He criticises the value added by textbooks in society.

B.He recommends that textbooks are the sole medium for effective learning.

C.He thinks that textbooks are far more superior than other mediums of knowledge.

D.He is concerned about the continued use of textbooks as a primary source of learning

Answer: D

Q.2 Based on the passage, the following developments took place in the education field.

i) The process of learning took place without the use of textbooks.

ii) The invention of computers and digital books reduced the dependency on physical books.

iii) The creation of adaptive and interactive learning tools contributed to the way learning took place.

iv) The introduction and circulation of textbooks turned them into a commonly used medium of learning. Which of these arranges the developments in the order of their occurrence?

A.i-ii-iii-iv

B.i-iv-ii-iii

C.ii-i-iii-iv

D.iii-i-ii-iv

Answer: B

Q.3 Select the option that can weaken the author's case for a complete shift to computer learning in paragraph VI.

A.a sharp increase in the creation of e-textbooks

B.a rising dependency on using technology as a medium of learning

C.scholarly articles comparing the effectiveness of online learning with that of textbooks

D.the development of e-textbooks with activities that require active participation from readers

Answer: D

Q.4 Which of these best conveys the meaning of 'diagnostic analysis' as used in paragraph VII?

A.a depiction of the learners' interests

B.a display of the learners' achievements

C.an evaluation of the learners' capabilities

D.an appreciation of the learners' initiatives

Answer: C

