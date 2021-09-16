CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10th English Revised Syllabus for the academic session 2021-2022 has been released. Download the Term 1 Syllabus in PDF format and start your board exam preparations according to the same.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has already released the term-wise syllabus for Class 10. The revised syllabus includes course content and examination structure for the first and second terms of the current academic session 2021-2022. In this article, we have provided the syllabus of Class 10 English for Term 1. This syllabus can be referred to for knowing the course structure for term 1. Students must know the revised syllabus thoroughly and follow the same to make preparations for their CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-2022.

Course Structure for CBSE Class 10 English (Code No. 184) First Term 2021-2022:

Section Weightage (in Marks) Reading 10 Writing and Grammar 10 Literature 20 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Grand Total 50

READING

Question based on the following kinds of unseen passages to assess inference, evaluation,

vocabulary, analysis and interpretation:

1. Discursive passage (400-450 words)

2. Case based Factual passage (with visual input/ statistical data/ chart etc. 300-350

words)

WRITING SKILL

1. Formal letter based on a given situation.

→ Letter to the Editor

→ Letter of Complaint (Official)

→ Letter of Complaint (Business)

GRAMMAR

1. Tenses

2. Modals

3. Subject-Verb Concord

4. Determiner

5. Reported Speech

6. Commands and Requests

7. Statements

8. Questions

LITERATURE

Questions based on extracts / texts to assess interpretation, inference, extrapolation beyond

the text and across the texts.

FIRST FLIGHT

1. A Letter to God

2. Nelson Mandela

3. Two Stories About Flying

4. From the Diary of Anne Frank

5. The Hundred Dresses 1

6. The Hundred Dresses 2

POEMS

1. Dust of Snow

2. Fire and Ice

3. A Tiger in the Zoo

4. The Ball Poem

FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET

1. A Triumph of Surgery

2. The Thief's Story

3. Footprints Without Feet

Download the syllabus from the following link:

We have also given below the link to download the old and full syllabus that was earlier for the current academic session. Going through the old syllabus is only required to know the changes which the board has made to the syllabus and how different chapters have been arranged for the two terms. The link to the old syllabus is given below:

