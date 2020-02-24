CBSE 10th English Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers from Literature Reader and Supplementary Reader

For the CBSE Class 10 English exam that will be conducted on 26th February, 2020, we are providing here the chapter-wise important questions from the Literature Reader (First Flight) and the Supplementary Reader (Footprints Without Feet). These important questions are prepared by the examination experts at Jagran Josh and are very helpful for the quick revision before the exam. All the questions are provided with simple and accurate answers.

Check below the links to get chapter-wise important questions for the ‘First Flight’ and ‘Footprints Without Feet’ textbooks:

CBSE Class 10 English First Flight: Important Questions

Class 10 English textbook ‘First Flight’ has chapters based on prose and poetry. Both prose and poetry sections of the book include eleven chapters each. It is difficult for students to revise all twenty two chapters at the last moment before the examination. But, it becomes simple and easy when you have important stuff to focus on. So, practice the important questions from the following links to make the best preparations for the CBS Class 10 English Exam 2020:

CBSE Class 10 English Footprints without Feet: Important Questions

Class 10 English Supplementary Reader - Footprints without Feet has ten chapters based on plays. Students will have some short and long answer type questions from this book. Set of chapter-wise important questions provided here is quite important to score good marks in the paper. Check the following link to get the important questions:

In CBSE Class 10 English Paper 2020, Section C will have 4 questions based on the literature part only. There will be short and long answer type questions from the English textbooks. All these questions will carry total 30 marks. Format of the questions in Section-C will be as follows:

Frist Question (4 marks): There will be four objective type questions based on the extracts from prose/poetry/play. Each question will carry one mark.

This question will be provided with an internal choice.

Check: Correct format for Letter Writing in CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020

Second Question (10 marks): This question will have five short answer type questions from First Flight and Footprints without Feet. Each question will carry two marks.

There will be an additional question to provide a choice for students. So, students will be required to answer any five out of the given six questions.

Each question should be answered in 30-40 words.

Third question (8 marks): There will be two long answer type questions out of which students will have to attempt any one.

These questions will test the student’s understanding of the text and their ability to interpret, evaluate and respond to the themes/issues raised.

Answer to the question should be constructed in 100-150 wrds.

Check: Important Tips for Last Minute Revision for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2020

Fourth Question (8 marks): Here students will have to attempt one out of the two very long answer type questions.

Each question needs to be answered in 100-150 wrds

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper with New Exam Pattern 2020