CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Term 2 (2021-22) is provided here for download in PDF. Read this revised syllabus thoroughly to prepare for the Term 2 Exam in the right way.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Term 2 Board Exams in March-April 2022. For the term 2 exams, students will have to prepare the syllabus remaining after term 1. We have provided here the CBSE Term 2 Syllabus for Class 10 English (Language and Literature) subject. This syllabus includes details of topics to be prepared for all three sections of the paper - (i) Reading (ii) Writing & Grammar and (iii) Literature. Students should analyse this revised syllabus thoroughly and prepare the right plan for their Term 2 Exam preparations. The CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Syllabus can be downloaded from here in PDF.

Course Structure for CBSE Class 10 English (Code No. 184) Term 1 (2021-2022):

SECTION WEIGHTAGE (IN MARKS) READING 10 WRITING & GRAMMAR 10 LITERATURE 20 TOTAL 40 INTERNAL ASSESSMENT 10 GRAND TOTAL 50

READING

Questions based on the following kinds of unseen passages to assess inference, evaluation, vocabulary, analysis and interpretation:

1. Discursive passage (400-450 words)

2. Case based Factual passage (with visual input/ statistical data/ chart etc. 300-350 words)

WRITING SKILL

1. Formal letter based on a given situation ·

Letter of Order

Letter of Enquiry

2. Analytical Paragraph (based on outline/chart/cue/map/report etc.)

GRAMMAR

1. Tenses

2. Modals

3. Subject Verb Concord

4. Determiner

5. Reported Speech

6. Commands and Requests

7. Statements

8. Questions

LITERATURE

Questions based on extracts / texts to assess interpretation, inference, extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts.

FIRST FLIGHT

1. Glimpses of India

2. Madam Rides the Bus

3. The Sermon at Benares

4. The Proposal (Play)

POEMS

1. Amanda

2. Animals

3. The Tale of Custard the Dragon

FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET

1. The Making of a Scientist

2. The Necklace

3. The Hack Driver

4. Bholi

