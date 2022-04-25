CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam Writing Tips: Presentation Most Important to Score Full Marks; Expert tips here!

In CBSE Class 10 English Exam, presentation is most important to grab good marks. Check below the expert tips to write paper perfectly and boost your term 2 scores.

CBSE English Term 2 Exam is scheduled for 27th April, 2022. It is going to be the first major paper for class 10 students. Therefore, students must prepare well to write the paper well as it will help them boost their confidence for the next major papers. Presentation in English is really important. So, students must pay special attention to writing their answers properly. Here are important tips shared by an English teacher to help students work on their presentation skills and write their paper accurately to score full marks.

Focus on writing skill

For the subjective type pattern, teachers suggest that students must take the exam with a plan, only then they will be able to get better results. Presentation in English is extremely important. That's why students should focus on writing.

Prepare a plan for each section of the paper

CBSE Class 10 English paper in the term 2 exam will have three sections.

In Section A , questions will be asked from a passage. Read the passage carefully before answering questions. For this, solve sample papers.

To solve Section B, it is necessary for the students to have knowledge of General English because in this section only questions are asked on Writing and Grammar. Students would have to write a paragraph or a letter. They must know the correct format to write either. Be wise with the use of words while writing.

To crack Section C, students should be able to write accurate answers to questions from literature. To learn any long answer, try to learn its important points.

Important things to keep in mind for writing English paper

Do not eat fried foods the day before the exam to avoid sluggishness.

Reach the exam center on time to avoid panic and inconvenience.

Read the question paper thoroughly before you start writing.

It would also be better to underline the important points.

Be attentive and alert to avoid spelling and grammatical errors.

Do not repeat the same words while writing a letter or paragraph.

