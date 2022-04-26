CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam Tomorrow: Practice Sample Paper by Experts for Last Minute Revision

For the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2022 which is going to be held tomorrow, here is the sample paper by experienced teachers. This sample paper is best for last minute revision.

CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2022: Tomorrow, the class 10 students would write their first major paper. It is going to be of English (Language and Literature). The exam will be conducted between 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM. To help students perform really well in their tomorrow’s exam, here’s the sample paper other than that released by the board. This sample paper is set by experienced teachers specially to help students in their last minute revision. Students can download the sample paper and its solution in PDF and practice the same to boost their confidence for the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022.

Check below CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper by Experts for Term 2 Exam 2022:

SECTION A: READING (10 marks)

Q.Read the passage given below.

1.Hormone levels- and hence our moods -may be affected by the weather. Gloomy weather can cause depression, but sunshine appears to raise the spirits. In Britain, for example, the dull weather of winter drastically cuts down the amount of sunlight that is experienced which strongly affects some people. They become so depressed and lacking in energy that their work and social life are affected. This condition has been given the name SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder). Sufferers can fight back by making the most of any sunlight in winter and by spending a few hours each day under special, full- spectrum lamps. These provide more ultraviolet and blue green light than ordinary fluorescent and tungsten lights. Some Russian scientists claim that children learn better after being exposed to ultraviolet light. In warm countries, hours of work are often arranged so that workers can take a break, or even a siesta, during the hottest part of the day. Scientists are working to discover the links between the weather and human beings' moods and performance.

2.It is generally believed that tempers grow shorter in hot, muggy Weather. There is no doubt that ‘crimes against the person’ rise in the summer, when the weather is hotter and fall in the winter when weather is colder. Research in the United States has shown a relationship between temperature and street riots. The frequency of riots rises dramatically as the weather gets warmer, hitting a peak around 27 - 30°C . But is this effect really due to a mood change caused by the heat? Some scientists argue that trouble starts more often in hot weather merely because there are more people in the street when the weather is good.

3.Psychologists have conducted studies showing that people become less sceptical and more optimistic when the weather is sunny. However, this apparently does not just depend on the temperature. An American psychologist studied customers in a temperature -controlled restaurant. They gave bigger tips when the sun was shining and smaller tips when it wasn’t, even though the temperature in the restaurant was the same. A link between weather and mood is made believable by the evidence for a connection between behaviour and length of the daylight hours. This in turn might involve the level of a hormone called melatonin, produced in the pineal gland in the brain. The amount of melatonin falls with greater exposure to daylight.

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer ANY FIVE questions from the six given below. (1x5)

i.What are the two assumed reasons of increased riots in the hotter weather?

ii.Rewrite the following sentence replacing the underlined phrase with a word from the third paragraph of the passage. Sameera pondered, as far as one could see, recollecting something from her childhood.

iii.How can the sufferers of SAD overcome the effects of the disorder?

iv.When the American psychologists conducted a study on the customers of a restaurant, when and why did some give bigger tips?

v.“In warm countries workers can take a break, or even a siesta, during the hottest part of the day.” Mood change is not the only reason of the open-air labourers to refrain from work in the hottest hours. What else can be the reason?

vi.How does the writer justify that it is not just the temperature that makes people less sceptical and more optimistic?

