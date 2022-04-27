CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam Concluded: Download Question Paper (PDF) - Check Paper Analysis

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Term 2 Paper was conducted today from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. It was a 40 marks paper with subjective type questions. Download the full question paper in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), today, conducted the first major paper of class 10. Students wrote their English (Language and Literature) paper on the second day of the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022. The CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam was conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students had to write answers in descriptive format. We have provided here the full question paper for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022 for students to download in PDF. The paper analysis and students' feedback on the level of questions asked in today's paper can also be checked from the following link:

The pattern of the paper was as follows:

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2022 had 7 questions divided into three sections

(i) READING

Q1. Questions based on Discursive passage

Q2. Questions based on Factual passage

(ii) WRITING & GRAMMAR

Q3. Analytical Paragraph and Letter writing

(Any one out of the two was to be attempted)

Q4. Error Correction

Q5. Reported Speech

(iii) LITERATURE

Q6. Short Answer Type Questions from Textbooks (6 questions of 2 marks each)

Q7. Long Answer Type Questions from Textbooks (2 questions of 4 marks each)

Check CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2022 (Term 2):

Download the full question paper in PDF from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Question Paper 2022 (PDF)

