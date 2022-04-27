CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022 (Term 2): Check Answer Key by Experts - Download Question Paper in PDF

CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key for today's term 2 paper is provided here. Students can check answers drafted by experts and estimate their score in CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key Term 2: CBSE Class 10 students wrote their English paper today. The CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams 2022 started on 26th April. English paper was the first major paper for class 10. The CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Paper was reviewed as moderately easy. Though a few questions in Section A and Section C troubled students, they were satisfied with the level of the paper. Now, students must be looking for the answer key or solution of the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Paper to check how many questions they have attempted correctly. So, to help them find the correct answers, we have provided below the CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key 2022 (Term 2). All the answers here are written by the subject experts. Question paper for the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022 is also provided here in PDF format.

Check CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key Term 2 below:

Q1. Based on your reading answer any five questions from the six given below:

(i) What is Milkha Singh know as? What realization did Milkha Singh have when he was on the track during the Melbourne Olympics?

(ii) List any two of Milkha Singh's achievements?

(iii) What strict rules and regulations did Milkha Singh follow?

(iv) State two consequences of his hard and strenuous practice.

(v) What motivated Milkha Sigh to become the best athlete in the world?

(vi) Explain the phrase 'I would start again' in the last sentence.

Answers:

(i) Milkha Singh is known as The Flying Sikh.

When he was on the track during the Melbourne Olympics he realised the actual meaning of competition. He realised that to succeed on an international platform, he must be prepared to test his mettle against the best athletes of the world.

(ii) Two of the achievements Milkha Singh earned were:

The only Indian to win gold in 400 metres at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

(iii) Milkha Singh practised hard to achieve his goal of becoming the best athlete of the world. He used to run 2-3 miles a day early in the morning.

(iv) His hard and strenuous practice drained out his energy leading him vomit blood and sometimes dropping him down unconscious.

(v) The view of packed stadium filled with cheering spectators who applauded Milkha Singh as he would cross the finishing line motivated him to become the best athlete in the world.

Q2. (i) Explain J.K. Rowling's 'near magical rise to fame'.

(ii) What reason did publishers give for rejecting Rowling's book?

(iii) Shat was the drawback of achieving fame?

(iv) Why was Rowling outraged with the Italian dust jacket?

(v) Find a word in the last para that means the same as 'insecure/helpless'.

Q4. Read the conversation and complete the passage that follows:



Ritika: Can I borrow your Math book for a couple of days?



Mohit: Yes certainly, I have already studied for the test tomorrow.



Ritika asked Mohit (1) ______ for a couple of days. Mohit agreed and said that (2) ______.

Answer:

Ritika asked Mohit (1) if she could borrow his math book for a couple of days. Mohit agreed and said that (2) he had already studied for the test the next day .

Q5. The following paragraph has an error in each line with a blank. Write the correct and the incorrect word in the blanks provided. The first one has been done for you.

Incorrect Correct

A first Indian woman physician eg (1) A The

Anandibai Joshi graduated at 1886 (2) _____ ______

About 125 years later, Indian woman had start (3) _____ ______

to outnumber men in

admissions of medical colleges. (4) _____ ______

Our experts are developing answers to the remaining questions. Keep visiting this page to know the correct answers to all questions in the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Paper 2022.

