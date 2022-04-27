CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022 Over Now! Check Students' Response and Expert Analysis for Today's Paper - Download Question Paper in PDF

CBSE Class 10 English Paper under the Term 2 Exams 2022 was conducted today from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Experts call it a balanced paper with easy questions in literature and grammar sections. Check the full paper analysis and student feedback here.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022: The CBSE Term 2 Exams started yesterday, i.e., on 26th April. But Class 10 students wrote their first major paper today. The board conducted the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022 today between 10:30 AM-12:30 PM. Now, when the exam is over, we are here to bring you the expert analysis for the paper. A team of Jagran Josh reached one of the CBSE exam centres and tried to contact the class students coming out to know their responses on the level of questions asked in today's CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Paper. Check here the complete paper analysis to understand what you can expect from the papers to be held further.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022: What do experts have to say on the level of paper?

After reviewing the Class 10 English Term 2 Paper, experts called it a balanced paper. An English teacher from a CBSE school said "The questions based on factual passage could trouble students as the data presented in the passage was a little complicated. Otherwise, the writing, grammar, and literature parts seem to be relieving for students."

Some other experts called the paper a mix of easy and tough questions. Other than the passage, one or two questions in the last section based on literature could also trouble students. Thus, it was a moderate paper that could be easily finished in 2 hours as reviewed by the experts.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022: Students' Feedback

Some of the students found the paper quite easy while some others seemed to be unhappy with today's CBSE Class 10 English Paper. We have mentioned below the general feedback shared by the class 10 students for a quick view:

Level of CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Paper - Easy to moderate The most difficult section of the paper - Section A (some found Section C very difficult) The most time consuming section of the paper - Section A with questions based on unseen passages The easiest section of the paper - Section B (writing and grammar) Any confusion in the pattern of the paper - No, the paper pattern was exactly similar to CBSE sample paper Expected marks out of 40 - Averagely 30-35 marks

Thus, all in all, the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Paper 2022 was a balanced paper. Now, students must gear up for the next big paper, Mathematics on 5th May (Thursday). Here are some important articles to help you in easy and quick preparation for the CBSE Class the Maths Term 2 Exam 2022:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions for 2, 3 and 4 Marks for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 Maths Practice Paper by Experts for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022 (By CBSE)

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022 (By CBSE)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions with Answers for Term 2 Exam 2022 (By CBSE)