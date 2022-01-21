CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper 2022 (Term 2): Question Paper Format Revealed with Marking Scheme, Download Here

CBSE Sample Paper 2022 for Class 10 Maths (Basic) is provided here along with CBSE Marking Scheme. Go through the sample paper to get familiar with the latest paper pattern and then prepare for the exam accordingly. Refer to marking scheme for answers and step-wise format of solutions.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Students of CBSE Class 10 can now start effective preparations for the upcoming board exam as the Term 2 Sample Papers have been released. In this article, we have provided the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Sample Paper and its marking scheme. This sample paper helps to know the format and weightage of questions asked in different sections of the paper so that students can prepare similar questions for the upcoming board exam. Marking scheme can be referred to know the answers to all questions given in sample paper. It also helps to understand how to write step-wise solutions in subjective-type exam to score high marks.

Check below CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Basic) (241) Sample Paper Term 2 (2022):

Time Allowed: 2 hours

Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

1.The question paper consists of 14 questions divided into 3 sections A, B, C.

2. All questions are compulsory.

3. Section A comprises of 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in two questions.

4. Section B comprises of 4 cbsequestions of 3 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in one question.

5. Section C comprises of 4 questions of 4 marks each. An internal choice has been provided in one question. It contains two case study based questions.

Section A

1. Find the roots of the quadratic equation 3x2−7x−6 = 0.

Or

Find the values of k for which the quadratic equation 3x2 + kx + 3 = 0 has real and equal roots.

Also, Check CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Term 2 Syllabus 2022

2. Three cubes each of volume 64cm3 are joined end to end to form a cuboid. Find the total surface area of the cuboid so formed?

3. An inter house cricket match was organized by a school. Distribution of runs made by the students is given below. Find the median runs scored.

4. Find the common difference of the AP 4, 9, 14,… If the first term changes to 6 and the common difference remains the same then write the new AP.

5.The mode of the following frequency distribution is 38. Find the value of x.

6. XY and MN are the tangents drawn at the end points of the diameter DE of the circle with centre O. Prove that XY||MN.

OR

In the given figure, a circle is inscribed in the quadrilateral ABCD. Given AB=6cm, BC=7cm and CD=4cm. Find AD.

Section-B

7. An AP 5, 8, 11…has 40 terms. Find the last term. Also find the sum of the last 10 terms.

8. A tree is broken due to the storm in such a way that the top of the tree touches the ground and makes an angle of 300 with the ground. Length of the broken upper part of the tree is 8 meters. Find the height of the tree before it was broken.

Or

Two poles of equal height are standing opposite each other on either side of the road 80m wide. From a point between them on the road the angles of elevation of the top of the two poles are respectively 600 and 300. Find the distance of the point from the two poles.

9. PA and PB are the tangents drawn to a circle with centre O. If PA= 6cm and ∠APB=600, then find the length of the chord AB.

10. The sum of the squares of three positive numbers that are consecutive multiples of 5 is 725. Find the three numbers.

.

.

.

Download the complete Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme from the following links:

Also Check: