CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 Tomorrow: Check Expert Tips to Write Paper Perfectly & Score Full Marks

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam for Standard & Basic papers will be held tomorrow. Students can check here the exam writing tips suggested by experts to score maximum marks in the Maths paper.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Writing Tips 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct the Class 10 Mathematics Term 2 Exam tomorrow (5th May, 2022). The board will organise the examination for both Maths Basic and Maths Standard papers in the same shift. As Maths is one of the subjects that fear the majority of students, tomorrow’s paper is going to be the most crucial one for them. To help students write a stress free exam tomorrow, we have shared below the expert tips. These exam writing tips will help you attempt all questions correctly and finish the paper well in time so that you can score maximum marks in your CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Writing Tips by Experts:

1. Know the paper pattern to avoid confusion on the exam day

Students must clearly know the pattern of the paper they will have in the exam. They must know the number and type of questions to be asked in the exam. This will help them save their time in understanding the format of the paper on exam day. We have explained the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Paper Pattern along with the chapter-wise weightage for the board exam. Students must go through this paper pattern to have clarity on the type of questions expected in tomorrow’s paper. The link to the paper pattern is given below:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Paper Pattern, Chapter-Wise Weightage & Marking Scheme

2. Use 20 minutes time for preparing exam writing strategy

As the board offers students 20 minutes extra time to read the question paper, students must make the best of this extra time. They should read all the 14 questions given in the paper and then plan how to answer them in 2 hours. Mark the doubtful of unfamiliar questions so that you can keep them for last without wasting time in struggling with them.

3. Allocate right amount of time to each question

In the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Paper, students will have to attempt 14 questions for 40 marks in all. There will be questions of 2, 3 and 4 marks. Time allowed for students will be 2 hours. Thus students will have to plan how to spend two hours judiciously attempting all questions including thinking time for the complex questions.

A moderate time division can be done as below:

Question Weightage No. of Questions Time to spend on each question Total Tome Section A - 2 marks 6 5 minutes 30 minutes Section B - 3 marks 4 8 minutes 32-35 minutes Section C - 4 marks 4 10 minutes 40 minutes

Following the above time division, students will be able to finish their paper in 105 minutes. Thus, they will still have about 15 minutes to revise their answers and correct their mistakes if any.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam (By Experts)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam (By Experts)

4. Don't panic with complex questions

If there are some questions in the paper that you find tough or have no idea how to solve, just leave such questions and come back to them in last. Sometimes, while solving the easier or familiar questions you come to recall the concepts or topics related to the questions you found tough in the paper. Do not leave any question unattempted. At least try to write related keywords or concepts for the questions to which you don’t know exact solution.

5. Maintain speed and accuracy hand in hand

Although you are bound to finish your paper in the given time limit, do not compromise accuracy with speed. Take care of the signs, symbols and terms used in your answers. Do not skip important steps in solutions. Choose questions wisely out of the given internal choices. Try to implement quicker methods in calculations to save your precious time. Note down the data correctly in the questions from Statistics.

The current academic session was an on-off for students due to the outbreak of COVID variants that disturbed their physical learning. Considering this fact, experts are expecting the board to set a moderately easy Mathematics paper for class 10 students. So, just keep your revisions intact, follow the above exam writing tips and be confident to perform well in the CBSE Class 10 Math Board Exam 2022.

