CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam: Check Paper Pattern, Questions Format, Weightage & Important Details for Effective Preparation

CBSE term 2 exam pattern for Class 10 Maths Basic and Maths Standard papers is explained here. Know the paper pattern and marking scheme with important examination details to perform well in the upcoming board exam.

CBSE Board Exam 2022: The CBSE students who would appear in the upcoming Term 2 Board Exam are eagerly waiting for their term 1 results and the date sheet for term 2 exams. At the same time, they must be stressed with their preparations for the Term 2 Exams. All through this chaotic situation, students should calmly focus on their preparations and revision activities. To prepare for their exam in the right manner, students must be well aware of the latest exam pattern. Only by knowing the exam pattern, they would be able to prepare the appropriate content for the exam. In this article, we have explained the Term 2 Exam Pattern for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics. All details about the examination structure, question paper pattern, weightage of units and marking scheme for CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 have been mentioned very clearly. This will definitely students make effective preparations and achieve the desired results in their Maths exam.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Unit-wise Weightage

It is quite important for students to know that from which unit questions of highest marks will be asked in the exam and which units have lower weightage. The unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam is mentioned in the following table:

Unit Name Marks I. Algebra(Cont.) Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progression 10 II. Geometry(Cont.) Chapter 10: Circles Chapter 11: Constructions 9 III. Trigonometry(Cont.) Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry 7 IV. Mensuration(Cont.) Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes 6 V. Statistics & Probability(Cont.) Chapter 14: Statistics 8 Total 40

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 will be of total 50 marks with:

40 marks of theory paper and

10 marks of term 2 internal assessment

Marks obtained in the internal assessment will be on the following basis:

Components of Internal Assessment Marks Periodic Tests 3 Multiple Assessments 2 Portfolio 2 Student Enrichment Activities-practical work 3 Total 10

CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Pattern for Term 2 Exam

The question paper format will be the same for both Maths Standard and Maths Basic papers. Therefore, students with either Standard or Basic version of Maths, should check the paper format as discussed below:

1. CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Questions paper will have subjective questions.

2. There will be a total of14 questions divided into 3 s

3. Section A will comprise of 6 questions of 2 marks each. Two questions will be provided with internal choices.

4. Section B will comprise of 4questions of 3 marks each. One of the questions will be provided with an internal choice.

5. Section C will comprise of 4 questions of 4 marks each. One question will be provided with an internal choice. Two out of the four questions will be based on case study.

6. All 14 questions will be compulsory.

