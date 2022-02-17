CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022: Practice Chapter-wise Long & Short Questions to Score Full Marks

CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Questions for the Term 2 Board Exam 2022 are available here in PDF. These questions are best to prepare the long and short answer type questions for the board exam.

CBSE Maths Exam 2022: CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams will start from April 2022. Thus, students still have enough time for intense revision and to fine-tune their preparations. To score well in the Maths paper, students should concentrate on the practice of several questions of different formats. They should solve the long and short answer type questions to polish their problem solving skills and improve time management. We bring here a set of quality questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths to help students prepare important questions for the upcoming board exam. The questions provided here are going to be a perfect source of revising the important concepts and doing well in the exam.

This set of questions is prepared by the experts and has the following significant features:

Important 2 Marks Questions for Section A of paper (Chapter-wise)

Important 3 Marks Questions for Section A of paper (Chapter-wise)

According to the reduced syllabus for Term 2 Exam

Perfect for both standard and basic Maths papers

Available in easily downloadable format

CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022

Maths paper in the upcoming Term 2 Board Exam will have subjective questions. It will be an offline exam wherein students will have to write answers in the explained format. Both the standard and basic Maths papers will have questions of different formats divided into three sections as follows:

Section A: Very Short Answer Type Questions (2 marks each)

Section B: Short Answer Type Questions (3 marks each)

Section C: Long Answer Type Questions (4 marks each)

It will be a 40 marks paper with a time duration of 2 hours. Students will be required to attempt a total of 14 questions in 2 hours. To complete their paper in time, they should work on their speed and accuracy. This can be attained only by solving several questions regularly.

In addition to the important questions above, do explore our complete study material for CBSE Class 10 Maths that has been updated completely in accordance with the Term 2 Board Exam. This will work as the best guide for your Maths exam preparations. Find the link below: