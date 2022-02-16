CBSE Class 10 Maths Long Answer Questions for Term 2 Exam 2022: Practice Important 4 Marks Questions to Ace the Exam

Check important 4 marks questions to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022. Practice the chapter-wise questions to excel your exam preparations and increase your chances of scoring high in the subjective paper.

CBSE Term 2 Exam: Students of CBSE Class 10 can now boost their score with the help of important study material provided by Jagran Josh. We have provided here important questions of Maths which students must practice to prepare for the 4 marks questions for the Maths Term 2 Exam. These questions are prepared by the CBSE exam experts. One can easily download the chapter-wise important questions in PDF and solve them to excel their preparations for the upcoming board exam.

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Important 4 Marks Questions below:

Chapter - Quadratic Equations

1. If -5 is a root of the quadratic equation 2x2 + px – 15 = 0 and the quadratic equation p(x2 + x) + k = 0 has equal roots, find the value of k.

2. Solve the following quadratic equation for x: 4x2 + 4bx – (a2 – b2 ) = 0

3. The sum of the areas of two squares is 468 m2. If the difference of their perimeters is 24 m, find the sides of the two squares.

4. A train travels 180 km at a uniform speed. If the speed had been 9 km/ hour more, it would have taken 1 hour less for the same journey. Find the speed of the train.

5. In a flight of 600 km, an aircraft was slowed due to bad weather. Its average speed for the trip was reduced by 200 km/hr and the time of flight increased by 30 minutes. Find the original duration of the flight.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (with Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (with Marking Scheme)

6. The difference of squares of two numbers is 180. The square of the smaller number is 8 times the larger number. Find the two numbers.

7. The sum of reciprocals of Rehman’s ages (in years) 3 years ago and 5 years from now is 1/3. Find his present age.

8. A motor boat whose speed is 24 km/h in still water takes 1 hour more to go 32 km upstream than to return downstream to the same spot. Find the speed of the stream.

9. The diagonal of a rectangular field is 16 metres more than the shorter side. If the longer side is 14 metres more than the shorter side, then find the lengths of the sides of the field.

10. Solve the following quadratic equation for x: 9x2 – 6b2x – (a4 – b4) = 0.

