CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper for Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Available Here: Check format of Questions and Marking Scheme

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper and Marking Scheme for Class 10 Maths Exam 2022 can be downloaded here in PDF. This sample paper reveals the format of the subjective type paper and level of questions for the board exam. CBSE marking scheme mentions correct answers to the sample paper questions..

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper of Class 10 Maths (Standard) and CBSE Term 2 Marking Scheme of Class 10 Maths (Standard) are provided in this article for download in PDF. Both these resources are very important to prepare effectively for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Subjective Exam 2022. Questions of 2, 3 and 4 marks are given in this sample paper. Students should practice all these questions and some more similar questions to score good marks in their final term exam. CBSE marking scheme can be referred to for knowing the correct answers and the way step-wise solutions should be written in the board exam.

Check below CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) (041) Sample Paper Term 2 (2022):

Time Allowed: 2 hours

Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

1. The question paper consists of 14 questions divided into 3 sections A, B, C.

2. All questions are compulsory.

3. Section A comprises of 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in two questions.

4. Section B comprises of 4questions of 3 marks each. Internal choice has been provided in one question.

5. Section C comprises of 4 questions of 4 marks each. An internal choice has been provided in one question. It contains two case study based questions.

Section A

1. Find the value of a 25 − a 15 for the AP: 6, 9, 12, 15, ………..

OR

If 7 times the seventh term of the AP is equal to 5 times the fifth term, then find the value of its 12th term.

2. Find the value of m so that the quadratic equation mx(5x −6)=0 has two equal roots.

3. From a point P, two tangents PA and PB are drawn to a circle C(O, r). If OP = 2r, then find ∠APB. What type of triangle is APB?

4. The curved surface area of a right circular cone is 12320 cm². If the radius of its base is 56cm, then find its height.

5. Mrs. Garg recorded the marks obtained by her students in the following table. She calculated the modal marks of the students of the class as 45. While printing the data, a blank was left. Find the missing frequency in the table given below

Marks Obtained 0-20 20-40 40-60 60-80 80-100 Number of Students 5 10 ------ 6 3

6. If Ritu were younger by 5 years than what she really is, then the square of her age would have been 11 more than five times her present age. What is her present age?

OR

Solve for x: 9x² - 6px + (p² - q²) = 0

Download the complete CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Sample Paper and its CBSE Marking Scheme from the following links:

